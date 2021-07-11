Rob Childress returns to Nebraska baseball in player development role

LINCOLN — Rob Childress considered taking a year off.

Given he just finished a 16-year head coaching stint at Texas A&M, nobody could blamed him.

"But deep down, there was no option for me to take time off," Childress said Sunday. "I need to be around the game, around young people."

He'll be around the game at the same school where he first built a reputation as one of the nation's best coaches: Nebraska.

Childress, pitching coach for all three of the Huskers' College World Series' appearances, confirmed Sunday he was joining the Husker staff as a director of player development for Will Bolt. Bolt was part of the early Dave Van Horn CWS squads that brought Nebraska baseball great fanfare and prominence.

Childress, who won 622 games at A&M and made two CWS appearances as the coach there, said he'll assist Bolt and assistants Lance Harvell and Jeff Christy in any way they see fit. All three coaches worked for Childress at some point in the past 13 years, with Bolt serving as an A&M assistant two times for seven years.

Now, Childress will work for them.