Roster churn, summer breakouts set up "cutthroat" fall for Nebraska baseball

A summer of constant roster churn has unofficially come to an end for Nebraska baseball.

Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell laughs at the notion. Partly because of just how frenzied the last three months have been. And partly because it could begin again at any time.

Roster numbers have been as steady as a center-field flag on a blustery afternoon since the Huskers’ season ended in late May with a 23-30 record that marked their worst by winning percentage since 1975. Twenty players who were on the team last fall have left the program – willingly or otherwise – including 19 who had remaining eligibility.

Twenty-five others are beginning to arrive this week including 10 junior-college recruits and six transfers. They outnumber the 21 Nebraska holdovers ahead of fall practices that will have the distinct feel of open tryouts.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing for us this year,” Harvell said. “We’ve got the fresh blood, we’ve got guys who are hungry, we’ve got guys who are more like us coaches as far as their love and passion for the game. Combine that with the guys that we’re bringing back who we feel like are the right guys and I think we have a good opportunity next year.”

Do the math, and Nebraska has 46 players on its roster. It needs to be down to 39 by next spring – a normal 35-man team along with four COVID senior exemptions in catcher Griffin Everitt, infielder Efry Cervantes and pitchers Shay Schanaman and Kyle Perry.

It sets up a stretch in which the Huskers will be contending not only for roles and playing time, but roster spots too.

“They’re not dumb; everybody knows the game here and what the numbers have to be,” Harvell said. “It’s going to be kind of a cutthroat type of fall. If you’re not showing up every day and bringing your competitive best, somebody else is going to be. The level of competition, I expect it to be through the roof this fall.”

Summer signs

Productive summers have often hinted at future breakouts for Nebraska through the years. Recent examples include Cade Povich (before 2021) and Garrett Anglim (before last season).

The Huskers have a few candidates now. Infielder Max Anderson – already one of the team’s best hitters – was an all-star in the prestigious Cape Cod League, hitting .312 with a .383 on-base percentage in 44 games. Brice Matthews piled up 23 extra-base hits and 12 steals in 49 games in the Northwoods League. The junior saw extensive time in the outfield as well as infield, likely signaling a similar shift next spring for the veteran NU middle infielder.

Many summer leagues don’t accept players right out of high school, but incoming freshman Dylan Carey dominated with the St. Joseph Mustangs in the M.I.N.K. The Colorado native was his team’s MVP, hitting .355 with 16 doubles, three homers and 45 RBIs in 41 games. He projects as a left-side infielder at Nebraska, most likely third base.

Multiple Big Red underclassmen also broke out. The most notable was Will Walsh, who hit at a .324 clip with 21 doubles, seven homers and 49 RBIs in 47 games along with a near 50-50 walk-to-strikeout ratio with the Clarinda A’s of the M.I.N.K. He also logged a 1.24 ERA with 28 strikeouts and seven walks issued in 29 innings. Injuries have shelved the Leawood, Kansas, native in Lincoln – the 6-foot-4, 230-pounder redshirted in 2021 and appeared briefly in three games last spring. He bats right-handed and throws lefty.

Meanwhile, sophomore southpaw Chandler Benson rolled in the Texas Collegiate League with a 1.43 ERA and a 9-to-32 walk-to-strikeout ratio in 31 1/3 innings as opponents hit just .202 against him. Catcher Josh Caron socked eight homers with 45 RBIs in 60 games with his hometown Madison (Wisconsin) Mallards in the Northwoods.

Nebraska coaches will put summer performances in context, Harvell said. The main goal for some players was simply to stack innings and at-bats. For others it was to compete against better talent. Anglim’s line of a .281 average with three homers and six steals, for example, pops more because it came within the pitching-dominated Alaska Baseball League.

“You don’t put all your eggs in the summer-ball basket in terms of making decisions on guys or projecting where they’re going to be,” Harvell said. “If you play well in the summer, great. But you’re not going to be buried on the depth chart if you had a tough summer.”

Evolving portal

Nebraska’s offseason portal experience reflects how the trend has exploded nationally the last two cycles. The sheer number of transfers is up, but the main difference is the quality of players available as name, image and likeness (NIL) considerations have top talents testing the waters.

The Huskers settled on six portal additions: outfielder Casey Burnham (Kansas), shortstop/outfielder Cayden Brumbaugh (Oklahoma State), infielder Charlie Fischer (Southern Miss) and right-handed pitchers Jace Kaminska (Wichita State), Michael Garza (Incarnate Word) and Will Rizzo (Texas A&M). Kaminska and Garza were Friday starters last year while Burham and Fischer are entering their fifth college seasons.

Fifteen Huskers since last fall have entered the portal – and 11 have since found new homes – for a variety of reasons. Two others moved on from baseball in two-way veteran Colby Gomes and catcher Drew Wessel while touted outfield prospect Chase Mason joined South Dakota State football as a quarterback last winter. Relief pitcher Caleb Feekin is transitioning to a role as a student coach.

“I don’t know that we necessarily want to live and die every year in the transfer portal,” Harvell said. “We want to have that core nucleus every year that we can build around and build a tradition of program guys.”

A modest foundation

Sure things among returners? The list isn’t long.

NU’s top four hitters from the spring are back in Anglim, Anderson, Everitt and Matthews. And left-hander Emmett Olson – who trained with Team USA during the summer – will probably factor into the weekend rotation.

All are among the 11 remaining Huskers who were part of the 2021 Big Ten title team. Two other significant members of that squad, Perry and fellow lefty Jake Bunz, are recovering from significant arm injuries suffered last season. Schanaman – a weekend starter the last two years – could be returning to a high-leverage relief role.

“They know what it takes to win at a high level and win a championship,” Harvell said. “And when you don’t do those things, this is what you get. What kind of team do you want to be a part of? What kind of legacy do you want to leave? Now we can go to work with those guys.”

The Juco Effect

The general theme among Nebraska’s 10 incoming junior-college players: They’re coming off strong springs with the bats.

The headliner is outfielder Zachary Johnson, a Millard North grad who led the entire NJCAA with a .474 batting average with Southeast C.C. along with 21 home runs and 80 RBIs in 55 games. Middle infielder Blake Mozley (.396, 10 homers, 19 steals) out of Johnson County C.C. in Kansas clubbed 30 doubles across 62 games that ranked second nationally.

Outfielder Cole Evans – a former Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year – is coming off an All-America season at NJCAA Division II Parkland College in Illinois as he hit .388. Catcher Ben Columbus (.356, nine homers, 18 steals) of Wharton County J.C. and infielder Bryce Hughes (.376) of Alvin C.C. are others to watch.