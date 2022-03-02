Rotation shakeup and doubleheaders on deck for Nebraska baseball in road to recovery

LINCOLN — This isn’t how Nebraska had mapped out its first baseball weekend in March.

In a not-so-alternate universe, the Huskers would be playing in 70-degree weather at Haymarket Park this weekend. Had a few things gone differently the last two weeks, they might have been doing it as a ranked team with a winning record.

Reality is more of a grind. A scheduling snafu wiped out the planned home opener with San Diego State, leaving NU in January scrambling to fill games. The result is a 5 a.m. bus departure Thursday for a 12-hour ride back to Texas after everyone flew home from the TCU series late Sunday night. Then doubleheaders against UT-Arlington and Northwestern State on Friday and Saturday before a return journey home. A midweek drive to Kansas State awaits soon after.

“I’m going to try to watch some movies and try to sleep,” third baseman Max Anderson said.

Said Nebraska coach Will Bolt: “If you start looking too far in advance, it can swallow you whole.”

Losing six of the season’s first seven games won’t help with potential road weariness. While the offense and defense began rounding into form against top-25 TCU, starting pitching has been the common thread in Nebraska’s early struggles. No Husker has lasted more than 4 1/3 innings, leaving the lineup in early holes and the bullpen with bushels of outs to get.

Thus, Big Red is shaking up the rotation for a unique four-game weekend, Bolt said Wednesday. Right-hander Koty Frank — a senior and former junior-college transfer — will make his first career start for NU on Friday at 11 a.m. against Northwestern State. Lefty Kyle Perry will begin the 3 p.m. tilt against UTA. The twinbill Saturday is officially to be determined.

What do the Huskers want on the mound? Exactly what Frank has provided so far this spring en route to a 1.08 earned-run average, eight strikeouts and four walks in 8 1/3 innings. Work quickly. Throw strikes. Exude a presence on the mound.

“He’s not giving himself a lot of time to overthink the situation,” Bolt said of Frank. “He’s just kind of moving on pitch to pitch. That’s the point we’re trying to get to collectively as a pitching staff.”

The opportunity is the latest turn in an underdog story for the Oklahoma native whose only college offer out of high school was to walk on as a utility player at Eastern Oklahoma State C.C. He broke out as a pitcher and signed with Nebraska in the spring of 2020 after the pandemic put an end to college baseball that year.

In addition to a two-seam fastball, slider and changeup, Frank’s signature “slider-change” frequently leaves hitters befuddled and Nebraska infielders handling slow rollers. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder developed it as a child with small hands who simply wanted to throw a changeup and had to find a different grip to do it. Instead of fading inside to right-handed batters, the pitch unnaturally breaks outside.

Even the release point is similar to his other offerings, leaving opponents to guess what’s coming.

“It’s not a fun pitch to hit when you’re in the box,” Anderson said. “When he’s got his fastball moving six inches in on you and the slider-change just dropping off the table, it’s not a very fun thing to have to worry about.”

The chance to start means a lot personally, Frank said. The next step, as Bolt reminded him Wednesday: Don’t try to be Superman with mid-90s velocity and strikeouts. Being Koty Frank (pronounced “Cody”) is good enough.

“It may only be a few innings, it may be really deep into the game,” Frank said. “All I have to do is worry about what I can do and focus on my role in giving our team the best shot.”

A similar approach by the offense would be welcome medicine for a group that has struck out 76 times against just 15 walks, Bolt said. Collectively, the Huskers are pressing and worrying about results instead of getting lost in the competitive moment and passing at-bats down the lineup.

Some of that, Bolt said, is growing pains of a young team learning to play together. Some of it is the opposition — TCU in particular was stingy with giving away free passes and defensive mistakes.

Nebraska will have time to contemplate all of it on the open road. The Huskers’ slow start is like the day-long bus trip: The only option is to make the most of it.

“In a lot of ways you feel like you’re really far away,” Bolt said. “And in other ways you look up and go, ‘Well, we’re actually not that far.’ So it’s a pretty fine line.”

