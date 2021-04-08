Schools whiffed on Cade Povich. Now he makes hitters whiff as Nebraska's ace

Cade Povich had a problem.

Reality smacked the left-hander like a quick comebacker as he took the mound at Illinois last weekend. He didn’t have all his pitches. Not even most of them. He commanded his fastball and curveball, but the rest — a changeup, slider and new cutter — were dangerously unpredictable against a lineup with more hits than anyone in the Big Ten.

“It was definitely that first and second inning that I realized I’m going to have to bear down with what I have and just compete,” Povich said.

The second-year Husker ace didn’t possess his usual strikeout stuff but still coaxed five groundouts in the first two scoreless innings. He shot a thumbs up to NU pitching coach and pitch caller Jeff Christy in the dugout before the third, indicating he ha​d gotten a feel for his changeup.

Eventually the junior completed 5⅓ frames — giving up six hits and three earned runs — in a game Nebraska won 8-6.

Unhittable when he’s on and tenacious when he’s not, Povich is bringing exactly what NU envisioned in June 2019 when he became the first Husker recruit under coach Will Bolt. The Friday starter wields pinpoint control (nine walks in 48⅔ Division I innings), with an ability to throw most of his pitches in any count.