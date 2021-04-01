Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Illinois

Scouting Illinois (7-8): The Illini have been unpredictable thus far, but never more than last weekend when they allowed a whopping 15 homers in three games against Northwestern — including nine in a 16-14 Saturday loss. The team’s collective 5.95 ERA is 216th of 280 Division I teams (10th in the Big Ten) and bloated largely through 23 long balls. Pitching has been volatile enough that Lavendar will start Friday after making four relief appearances and not beginning a game since 2019. With 58 strikeouts in 40 2/3 career innings, he owns perhaps the greatest strikeout potential on the staff. … Reflecting its record, Illinois has been merely average on defense (.972 fielding percentage is 91st nationally) and scoring (6.3 runs/game, 100th). Most of the team’s games have involved lots of offense — it paces the Big Ten with 149 hits while Illini pitching has allowed a league-high 155 knocks. … Junior shortstop Branden Comia is swinging the hottest stick, batting .607 (17 for 28) over his last seven games and extending his on-base streak to 33 games. Four other regulars also continue to hit above .300 including first baseman Justin Janas (.357).

Dugout chatter: The Friday and Saturday games were pushed back to later starts because of forecasted high winds. Mostly clear skies and temps in the mid-60s are expected for the weekend after a chilly Friday opener in the 40s. No general fans will be allowed to attend in accordance with Champaign County public health guidelines. … Illinois is 11-10 against Nebraska as Big Ten members and has won three of the last four series. … NU coach Will Bolt said he sees an opponent with a similar athletic makeup as his own group and one that can win games in a variety of ways. “They’re right there in that realm of teams that could make a move at any point in time,” Bolt said. … Illinois Field had its artificial turf redone in 2020. … Nebraska coaches track how the offense does in winning full counts as a performance indicator. The Huskers have worked 87 such counts in 121 half-innings of hitting and reached base at a clip of .529 (35 walks, six singles, two doubles, three homers). They have also reached on three errors while striking out 24 times and making 14 in-play outs.