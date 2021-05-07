Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Indiana and Rutgers

Where: Bainton Field, Piscataway, New Jersey
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN+
2 p.m. Saturday vs. Indiana: LHP Cade Povich (4-1, 3.16 ERA) vs. TBA
10 a.m. Sunday vs. Indiana: TBA vs. RHP Gabe Bierman (4-2, 2.51)
2 p.m. Sunday vs. Rutgers: TBA vs. Brent Teller (3-2, 3.35)
10 a.m. Monday vs. Rutgers: TBA vs. TBA
Scouting Nebraska (20-10): The Huskers dropped their first series of the season and suffered a rare home sweep last weekend against Rutgers. That cost them first place in the Big Ten, their top-25 ranking and a realistic shot at hosting an NCAA regional. The bullpen blew a pair of eighth-inning leads — allowing 14 runs (12 earned) in 10 frames in the series — and the offense continued its recent slump lowlighted by Sunday’s shutout. “I don’t worry about this group in terms of being ready to bounce back, being ready to come out an do what it takes and do what’s necessary to win,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “I think our leaders, our captains, are going to help get the team in the right spot.”
Big Red hasn’t changed its starting rotation or the order of starters all season with the exception of switching No. 3 hurler Shay Schanaman and No. 4 Jake Bunz in the Minnesota series. That may change this weekend, with Nebraska not ready to declare who Chance Hroch or Schanaman would face in Saturday’s doubleheader against different teams. Bolt said NU doesn’t want to “pigeon-hole” itself for the Monday finale, but righty Koty Frank remains a likely candidate to begin that game as coaches like Bunz coming out of the bullpen.
Scouting Indiana (20-9): The 2019 regular-season league champs are back at it. A series win against Iowa thrust the Hoosiers into the top 25 this week, and they sit atop the Big Ten by a half game over Michigan and the Huskers. Pitching has been outstanding for IU, which ranks second in the country in hits allowed per nine innings (6.37), fifth in earned-run average (2.93) and 12th in walks/hits per innings pitched (1.20) — all figures that lead the league. The staff also gets 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings (19th nationally). Sunday’s projected starter against Nebraska, Gabe Bierman, owns a Big Ten-best ERA of 2.51 and has struck out 51 in 46⅔ innings.
Indiana’s offense isn’t as powerful as its recent teams but still owns a slugging percentage of .443 (67th and third in the league). Cole Barr is the reigning Big Ten player of the week after a 6-for-10 showing with a pair of homers last week. He leads the lineup with a .340 average, six blasts and 22 RBIs. Grant Richardson (.336, four homers, 10 steals), Drew Ashley (.381, four homers) and Paul Toetz (Big Ten-best 14 doubles) have been other hot Hoosiers for an offense that doesn’t steal much (0.79 stolen bases per game, 194th) and occasionally sacrifice bunts (13, 157th) while scoring 6.2 runs per game (114th).
Scouting Rutgers (17-13): The Scarlet Knights have knocked off ranked Big Ten teams on the road the last two weekends and continue to make a case for their first NCAA regional bid since the Todd Frazier-led 2007 club. At Nebraska, the lineup plated 14 runs combined in the final three innings of games to earn their first league sweep on the road as a Big Ten member. Sunday starter Brent Teller earned Big Ten pitcher of the week honors after twirling seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts. He’ll draw the Huskers again Sunday afternoon.
While pitching overall continues to be the team strength, the glaring weakness remains defense (fielding percentage of .962 is 211th nationally) after the group committed six more errors last weekend. The offense has been clutch if unspectacular, though it ranks 27th nationally and third in the league in home runs per game (1.30). Mike Nyisztor (.358) is fifth in the conference in batting average while Ryan Lasko and Chris Brito own nine homers apiece.
Dugout chatter: Nebraska took Monday and Tuesday off in conjunction with finals week and traveled Friday. In another scheduling quirk, the Huskers will play on a Monday for just the eighth time as a Big Ten member.
This is NU’s first pod series since mid-March, with the team playing single opponents the previous seven weeks. It coincides with Bainton Field being open to the public for the first time in more than a year, with crowds capped at 500 people. Temperatures are forecasted to be around 60 degrees each day, with a chance of rain Saturday and Monday.
Sophomore utilityman Leighton Banjoff fouled a ball off his finger trying to bunt last month at Michigan State and will only play in an “emergency situation," Bolt said. Banjoff is hitting .283 in 16 games this season.
Nebraska left-hander Kyle Perry could make his season debut this weekend in a bullpen role after working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent last summer.