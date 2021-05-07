Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Indiana and Rutgers

Scouting Indiana (20-9): The 2019 regular-season league champs are back at it. A series win against Iowa thrust the Hoosiers into the top 25 this week, and they sit atop the Big Ten by a half game over Michigan and the Huskers. Pitching has been outstanding for IU, which ranks second in the country in hits allowed per nine innings (6.37), fifth in earned-run average (2.93) and 12th in walks/hits per innings pitched (1.20) — all figures that lead the league. The staff also gets 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings (19th nationally). Sunday’s projected starter against Nebraska, Gabe Bierman, owns a Big Ten-best ERA of 2.51 and has struck out 51 in 46⅔ innings.

Indiana’s offense isn’t as powerful as its recent teams but still owns a slugging percentage of .443 (67th and third in the league). Cole Barr is the reigning Big Ten player of the week after a 6-for-10 showing with a pair of homers last week. He leads the lineup with a .340 average, six blasts and 22 RBIs. Grant Richardson (.336, four homers, 10 steals), Drew Ashley (.381, four homers) and Paul Toetz (Big Ten-best 14 doubles) have been other hot Hoosiers for an offense that doesn’t steal much (0.79 stolen bases per game, 194th) and occasionally sacrifice bunts (13, 157th) while scoring 6.2 runs per game (114th).