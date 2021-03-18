Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Iowa

Where: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, Iowa
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN Plus
4 p.m. Friday: LHP Cade Povich (1-0, 6.00 ERA) vs. LHP Trenton Wallace (1-0, 1.64)
2 p.m. Saturday: RHP Chance Hroch (2-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Drew Irvine (0-1, 4.15)
1 p.m. Sunday: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-0, 3.48) vs. RHP Duncan Davitt (1-0, 4.82)
Scouting Nebraska (5-3): The Huskers are riding their first losing streak after the offense went cold during a doubleheader against Ohio State and Iowa on Sunday, but the signs still point to a Big Ten contender. Nebraska boasts the best fielding percentage in the nation at .996, with the only error a catcher’s interference call in the season opener. Perhaps the lone other notable mistake through eight games was a fly ball to center field that got lost in the glass ceiling of U.S. Bank Stadium and fell for an Iowa double. Senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark said the infield has been especially impressive considering the corner defenders have rotated. “They know the ball’s coming at them and it doesn’t scare them,” Hallmark said. “They’re ready to go. I think that all has to do with focus.” …The team’s collective earned-run average (2.66) ranks No. 15 in the country with a deep bullpen accounting for a 1.53 ERA across 29⅓ innings with 20 hits allowed and a 28-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio. … The Huskers have statistically become an average scoring team (5.6 runs per game, 142nd) after plating nine total runs in their last three games. They still have five players hitting above .320 in Max Anderson (.367), Jack Steil (.333), Leighton Banjoff (.333), Hallmark (.321) and Joe Acker (.321).
Scouting Iowa (3-5): Poor offense has been the culprit in a slow start for Iowa, which dropped three of four to Michigan before splitting pairs with Ohio State and Nebraska in Minneapolis last weekend. Infielder Matthew Sosa has been the lone standout performer with a .400 average, three doubles and seven RBIs, while no other lineup regular is hitting above .240. Freshman All-American Peyton Williams is off to a 3-for-14 (.214) start and the offense has mustered just one home run. … Pitching and defense have been a different story for eighth-year coach Rick Heller’s club. A team ERA of 3.44 (36th nationally) is led by left-handed ace Trenton Wallace (1.64 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11 innings) while seven relievers have yet to allow a run. With seven errors, Iowa’s .975 fielding percentage ranks 64th.
Dugout chatter: Nebraska is just 19 for 83 (.229) with runners in scoring position, but its opponents are faring worse at 8 for 54 (.148). … Since Heller began coaching at Iowa in 2014, the Hawkeyes have had more success than anyone against the Huskers with a 12-6 record. Only Illinois (9-6) and Maryland (6-4) also have winning records against Big Red during that span. … Iowa is 95-27 at Duane Banks Field since 2015. ... Nebraska and Iowa are in the midst of playing each other five times in nine days after the schools split a pair of games last weekend in Minneapolis. Right-handers Chance Hroch (Nebraska), Drew Irvine (Iowa) and Duncan Davitt (Iowa) will have the added challenge of facing the same lineups in consecutive weeks. … Weather forecasts call for temperatures in the mid-50s and into the 60s with sunny skies all weekend in Iowa City. NU coach Will Bolt said jokingly he would knock on wood because “I’ve never been warm in Iowa before in my life.”