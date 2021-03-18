Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Iowa

Scouting Nebraska (5-3): The Huskers are riding their first losing streak after the offense went cold during a doubleheader against Ohio State and Iowa on Sunday, but the signs still point to a Big Ten contender. Nebraska boasts the best fielding percentage in the nation at .996, with the only error a catcher’s interference call in the season opener. Perhaps the lone other notable mistake through eight games was a fly ball to center field that got lost in the glass ceiling of U.S. Bank Stadium and fell for an Iowa double. Senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark said the infield has been especially impressive considering the corner defenders have rotated. “They know the ball’s coming at them and it doesn’t scare them,” Hallmark said. “They’re ready to go. I think that all has to do with focus.” …The team’s collective earned-run average (2.66) ranks No. 15 in the country with a deep bullpen accounting for a 1.53 ERA across 29⅓ innings with 20 hits allowed and a 28-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio. … The Huskers have statistically become an average scoring team (5.6 runs per game, 142nd) after plating nine total runs in their last three games. They still have five players hitting above .320 in Max Anderson (.367), Jack Steil (.333), Leighton Banjoff (.333), Hallmark (.321) and Joe Acker (.321).