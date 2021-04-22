Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Michigan State

Bolt said MSU’s team speed stands out in the scouting report. So do its catchers, who have helped limit wild pitches to 11 compared to opponents’ 26. “I say it every week, but we gotta play well if we want to win,” Bolt said.

Jaxon Hallmark is among many veteran Nebraska hitters to thrive with a remade plate approach under Bolt. The fourth-year utility man said he had the “delusion” he was a home-run hitter when he arrived in 2018 but has “slowly” adapted to his role as a runner and table setter. His first fall with Bolt’s staff before the 2020 season, he was recovering from a wrist surgery and could only bunt. Even with the corner infielders knowing it was coming, Hallmark said he still hit around .300. “(Coaches) were like, ‘See? If you bunt, good stuff happens,’” Hallmark said. The center fielder leads NU with a .383 average and 10 steals. He has “no idea” about his future after this spring — he could return to college for one more season or potentially go pro.