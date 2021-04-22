Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Michigan State

Where: McLane Baseball Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
Radio: Husker Sports Network
TV/stream: Big Ten Network on Friday; BTN+ Saturday and Sunday
4 p.m. Friday: LHP Cade Povich (3-1, 3.66 ERA) vs. RHP Mason Erla (3-2, 3.02)
2 p.m. Saturday: RHP Chance Hroch (3-0, 5.11) vs. LHP Nick Powers (3-2, 4.15)
11 a.m. Sunday: RHP Shay Schanaman (4-0, 4.89) vs. RHP Wyatt Rush (1-1, 3.07)
Scouting Nebraska (18-6): The first-place Huskers haven't lost a series and are off to their best 24-game start since the 2008 team began 20-3-1 en route to hosting an NCAA regional. Most key metrics continue to support the results too. Defensively, NU ranks fifth nationally in fielding percentage (.983) and has allowed just seven unearned runs this spring. Big Red has also plated at least five runs in 15 straight games, going 13-2 in that span. It collected 37 hits in a three-game sweep of Penn State, with 28 singles and no homers.
Nebraska pitching has as much momentum as at any point this season. NU’s three starters all logged quality starts on the same weekend for the first time at PSU. Meanwhile, the bullpen supported with 8⅓ scoreless frames with two hits and two walks allowed against 14 strikeouts in the series. Nebraska relievers are on an 11⅔-inning scoreless streak. The team’s collective earned-run average of 3.94 ranks 48th nationally and third in the Big Ten.
Coach Will Bolt said the Huskers have been the same team coaches saw beginning last fall — pitchers have thrived in their projected roles and now an established top six has emerged in the lineup too. The team has known from the start what it is, he said, which is “very uncommon, that’s something that just never happens honestly.”
Scouting Michigan State (11-15): The Spartans bring a five-game losing streak into the weekend and sit in ninth place in the standings as they search for their first winning league season since 2016. The offense has an identity — it will sacrifice bunt (12, third in league) and steal bases (33, second) but doesn’t hit home runs (nine, last in Big Ten and 261st nationally). Zaid Walker (.344 average) and Joe Stewart (.333, three homers) are off to the hottest starts, and Bryce Kelly (10 steals) has drawn more walks than anyone in the conference. The lineup produces 5.2 runs per game.
MSU isn’t a strikeout staff, fanning just 7.2 batters per nine innings, which is last in the Big Ten. Its ERA (5.48, ninth) is equally forgettable. Fifth-year pitcher and ace Mason Erla (3.02 ERA) again paces the rotation. Sunday’s projected starter, Wyatt Rush, is set to make his first career start. He holds a 3.07 ERA in seven relief appearances.
Michigan State dropped a pair of games to both Illinois and Purdue last weekend. But it also owns wins over Michigan and Indiana this spring and would have beaten the Wolverines twice if not for blowing a seven-run lead in the ninth inning last month.
Dugout chatter: Showers are in the Saturday forecast while mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the 50s are on tap for Friday and Sunday in central Michigan.
Nebraska leads the all-time series 13-8. The Huskers hold an RPI of 47 while the Spartans are second-worst in the league at 243.
Bolt said MSU’s team speed stands out in the scouting report. So do its catchers, who have helped limit wild pitches to 11 compared to opponents’ 26. “I say it every week, but we gotta play well if we want to win,” Bolt said.
Jaxon Hallmark is among many veteran Nebraska hitters to thrive with a remade plate approach under Bolt. The fourth-year utility man said he had the “delusion” he was a home-run hitter when he arrived in 2018 but has “slowly” adapted to his role as a runner and table setter. His first fall with Bolt’s staff before the 2020 season, he was recovering from a wrist surgery and could only bunt. Even with the corner infielders knowing it was coming, Hallmark said he still hit around .300. “(Coaches) were like, ‘See? If you bunt, good stuff happens,’” Hallmark said. The center fielder leads NU with a .383 average and 10 steals. He has “no idea” about his future after this spring — he could return to college for one more season or potentially go pro.