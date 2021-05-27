Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Michigan

Ninth-year coach Erik Bakich said said UM has much on the line this weekend despite being out of the conference race. “These are the types of games you can expect to play in where the stakes are the highest, the lights are the brightest, the stage is the biggest,” Bakich said on a local radio show. “That's what you want. If you're a competitor, you love it. We're going into a great environment. … If you can't get excited about that, I don't know what to tell you. Our guys will be pumped up, I do know that.”

Dugout chatter: Nebraska and Michigan played multiple chippy games late in the 2019 season, including a series the Huskers won at Haymarket Park before they split a pair in the Big Ten tournament a week later. Big Red leads the series 13-9 since joining the league a decade ago.

Temperatures Friday and Saturday should reach the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies, with a 50% chance of rain Sunday. Neither team has had games wiped out because of weather this spring.