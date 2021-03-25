Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Minnesota

Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN+
2 p.m. Friday: LHP Cade Povich (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Sam Ireland (0-1, 2.89)
Noon Saturday (Game 1): RHP Chance Hroch (2-0, 3.86) vs. LHP Jack Liffrig (1-1, 6.32)
Saturday (Game 2): LHP Jake Bunz (0-1, 3.38) vs. RHP Patrick Fredrickson (0-0, 3.00)
Noon Sunday: RHP Shay Schanaman (1-0, 5.54) vs. RHP Trent Schoeberl (0-0, 6.75)
Scouting Nebraska (7-4): Pitching and defense continue to be the hand-in-hand foundation for the Huskers coming off a series win at Iowa. NU’s work in the field has been sublime with two errors in 11 games compared to 14 made by opponents. Defenders are not only avoiding mistakes, they’re creating unlikely outs — shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach has made multiple acrobatic plays up the middle and freshman Jack Steil has frequently dug out low throws at first base despite learning the position only a few months ago. The team’s fielding percentage (.994) ranks second nationally. … While Povich and Hroch have established themselves as reliable weekend starters, a fleet of relievers have repeatedly shown the bullpen to be an early asset. The group collectively owns a 2.55 earned-run average in 42⅓ innings along with a 43-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opposing bullpens, by contrast, have a 3.95 ERA against the Huskers in 43⅓ frames. Schwellenbach, NU’s closer who has hit 99 mph on radar guns this year in his college pitching debut, said he’s more concerned with throwing strikes than velocity. “I just go out there and try to get the job done for my team,” Schwellenbach said. “I’m going to try to blow a fastball by them, however hard that’s coming out.” … Nebraska owns the nation’s 106th-ranked scoring offense out of 280 teams. Its versatile approach is reflected by 10 sacrifice bunts (41st-most in the country) and .440 slugging percentage (66th). And there are more runs to be had considering NU is hitting at a good-not-great rate of .264 (29 of 110) with runners in scoring position.
Scouting Minnesota (3-8): One of the country’s best hitters resides in the No. 2 hole of the Gophers' lineup: second baseman Zack Raabe. He hits much larger than his 5-foot-10, 180-pound frame, with a batting average (.484) and on-base percentage (.600) that lead the Big Ten and rank 12th nationally. The sport’s hits leader in 2020 now boasts a slugging percentage (1.032) that is fourth across college baseball on the strength of eight extra-base hits. … Unfortunately for Minnesota, Raabe is the exception. No other regular is hitting at better than a .250 clip, with five combined homers coming from the rest of the offense. The mostly veteran group ranks 237th in scoring (4.1 runs per game) and isn’t much of a threat to walk or steal bases. … Team defense has been strong (fielding percentage of .980 is 23rd) but it hasn’t translated into successful pitching (ERA of 7.41 is 257th and last in the Big Ten). Seven of Minnesota’s 11 starts have been made by sophomores in Ireland, Liffrig and Schoeberl. Ireland, the ace, has pitched into the eighth inning in his past two starts while Fredrickson — the 2018 Big Ten pitcher of the year — has rounded into form of late. … The Gophers have played every game so far this spring inside the home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, most recently dropping series to Illinois and Northwestern. This weekend marks their first true road series since May 2019.
Dugout chatter: Minnesota is tied for 11th in the 13-team Big Ten. It has finished worse than fourth just four times in the past 22 full seasons under 40th-year coach John Anderson and was the regular-season champion in 2016 and 2018. … Creighton Prep grad and senior Joshua Culliver has given up five earned runs across 3⅓ innings and three relief appearances for UM this spring. … Nebraska is 17-7 against the Gophers in the Big Ten. … Temperatures should be in the upper 50s and lower 60s most of the weekend, with minimal chance of rain. … Friday will mark Nebraska’s latest home opener in 43 years and end a stretch of 380 days between home games.
