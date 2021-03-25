Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Minnesota

Scouting Nebraska (7-4): Pitching and defense continue to be the hand-in-hand foundation for the Huskers coming off a series win at Iowa. NU’s work in the field has been sublime with two errors in 11 games compared to 14 made by opponents. Defenders are not only avoiding mistakes, they’re creating unlikely outs — shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach has made multiple acrobatic plays up the middle and freshman Jack Steil has frequently dug out low throws at first base despite learning the position only a few months ago. The team’s fielding percentage (.994) ranks second nationally. … While Povich and Hroch have established themselves as reliable weekend starters, a fleet of relievers have repeatedly shown the bullpen to be an early asset. The group collectively owns a 2.55 earned-run average in 42⅓ innings along with a 43-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Opposing bullpens, by contrast, have a 3.95 ERA against the Huskers in 43⅓ frames. Schwellenbach, NU’s closer who has hit 99 mph on radar guns this year in his college pitching debut, said he’s more concerned with throwing strikes than velocity. “I just go out there and try to get the job done for my team,” Schwellenbach said. “I’m going to try to blow a fastball by them, however hard that’s coming out.” … Nebraska owns the nation’s 106th-ranked scoring offense out of 280 teams. Its versatile approach is reflected by 10 sacrifice bunts (41st-most in the country) and .440 slugging percentage (66th). And there are more runs to be had considering NU is hitting at a good-not-great rate of .264 (29 of 110) with runners in scoring position.