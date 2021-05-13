Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Northwestern

Scouting Northwestern (12-16): Issues with COVID-19 within the program have cost the Wildcats seven games as they prepare to return from an 18-day layoff Friday. They started the season 9-5 but have dropped 11 of 14 games since as the schedule became more difficult. One thing the team does very well is hit home runs — on a per-game basis (1.93), Northwestern leads the country while its 54 bombs pace the Big Ten despite playing the fewest contests in the conference. The majority of the long balls came in a handful of single-game slugfests including nine in one March game at Illinois and five apiece in April outings against Rutgers and Iowa. Shawn Goosenburg (11 homers), Stephen Hrustich (10) and Michael Trautwein (nine) are the biggest power threats. … If the Wildcats don’t get extra-base hits, they often don’t score. Stealing isn’t part of their attack (0.46 swipes per game is 273rd of 286 D-I teams). And though their counting stats can be somewhat misleading because of a limited sample, they rank last in the Big Ten in walks (96) and sacrifice bunts (eight). Overall their 5.8 runs per game is seventh in the Big Ten and 143rd in the nation. … Pitching and defense have been liabilities for Chicago’s team. It has committed 49 errors (.954 fielding percentage is last in the league) while the earned-run average of 5.47 is ninth in the Big Ten. The pitching staff doesn’t get strikeouts (seven per nine innings is 13th in B1G and 264th overall) and issues walks aplenty (4.51 per nine innings is 10th and 163rd). Ace righty Mike Doherty is a master of weak contact — he’s allowed 11 walks and struck out 28 in 50⅓ innings — and has an ERA of 2.86, but no other hurler owns an ERA below 4.20.