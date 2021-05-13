Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Northwestern

Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN+ Friday and Sunday; NET Saturday
6:30 p.m. Friday: LHP Cade Povich (4-1, 3.09 ERA) vs. TBA
2 p.m. Saturday: RHP Chance Hroch (4-1, 4.61) vs. TBA
Noon Sunday: RHP Shay Schanaman (4-2, 5.47) vs. TBA
Scouting Nebraska (23-11): The Huskers quickly put the Rutgers home sweep behind them by winning three of four games in the New Jersey pod, including a pair against the same Scarlet Knights on their own field. The offense went 15 for 40 with runners in scoring position in the two games after a 2-for-22 overall performance in that category during the three games in Lincoln. Senior infielder Luke Roskam has led the offense in the past three games, hitting .636 (7 for 11) with two homers, eight RBIs and three walks. His on-base percentage is up to .472, fifth-best in the conference. … NU sits a half game behind first-place Indiana and continues to own the profile of a conference contender and NCAA qualifier in the three main metrics — fielding percentage (.981, ninth nationally and first in the Big Ten), scoring (7.1 runs per game, 41st and second) and earned-run average (4.10, 54th and third). … It’s been more than a month since Nebraska got a shaky start from its top two pitchers in Cade Povich and Chance Hroch. Hroch has found a groove with his sinker during four straight quality outings in which 43 of his 74 have come via ground balls, including five double plays. The senior hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a game in that stretch. Meanwhile, the only thing stopping Povich from going at least five innings in a ninth straight start was a weather delay last weekend. With 63 strikeouts in 55⅓ frames, the lefty remains on pace to be the first Husker full-time starter to finish with more punchouts than innings since Joba Chamberlain in 2006.
Scouting Northwestern (12-16): Issues with COVID-19 within the program have cost the Wildcats seven games as they prepare to return from an 18-day layoff Friday. They started the season 9-5 but have dropped 11 of 14 games since as the schedule became more difficult. One thing the team does very well is hit home runs — on a per-game basis (1.93), Northwestern leads the country while its 54 bombs pace the Big Ten despite playing the fewest contests in the conference. The majority of the long balls came in a handful of single-game slugfests including nine in one March game at Illinois and five apiece in April outings against Rutgers and Iowa. Shawn Goosenburg (11 homers), Stephen Hrustich (10) and Michael Trautwein (nine) are the biggest power threats. … If the Wildcats don’t get extra-base hits, they often don’t score. Stealing isn’t part of their attack (0.46 swipes per game is 273rd of 286 D-I teams). And though their counting stats can be somewhat misleading because of a limited sample, they rank last in the Big Ten in walks (96) and sacrifice bunts (eight). Overall their 5.8 runs per game is seventh in the Big Ten and 143rd in the nation. … Pitching and defense have been liabilities for Chicago’s team. It has committed 49 errors (.954 fielding percentage is last in the league) while the earned-run average of 5.47 is ninth in the Big Ten. The pitching staff doesn’t get strikeouts (seven per nine innings is 13th in B1G and 264th overall) and issues walks aplenty (4.51 per nine innings is 10th and 163rd). Ace righty Mike Doherty is a master of weak contact — he’s allowed 11 walks and struck out 28 in 50⅓ innings — and has an ERA of 2.86, but no other hurler owns an ERA below 4.20.
Dugout chatter: Northwestern’s multi-weak pause between games contrasts with Nebraska’s shortest turnaround this spring coming off Monday’s 13-inning win over Rutgers in New Jersey. “You can look at it one of two ways,” Huskers coach Will Bolt said. “They may be rusty for having not played in a couple weeks, but also at the same time, everybody’s pretty fresh too.” … The teams will look to avoid forecasted rain Friday and Saturday before a cloudy Sunday. Temperatures should hover around the low 70s throughout. … With finals week behind them, the Huskers will be locked in on baseball only for the final 10 regular-season games and beyond. “This is what you play for, it’s what you practice for from August all the way until now,” utilityman Cam Chick said. “This is when it really gets fun.” … Nebraska is planning to conduct in-person, distanced media interviews after games this weekend, marking the first of those since March 11, 2020. … Northwestern is looking to finish with a record above .500 for the first time since 2000, but Bolt said Nebraska can’t get caught up in the opponent or the Big Ten race and instead must focus on themselves. “These guys have played hard all year, I mean, played as hard as any team I’ve ever been around and competed as hard as any team I’ve ever been around,” Bolt said. “We do that, and I will be proud of them no matter what.”
402-444-1201,