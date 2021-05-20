Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Ohio State and Indiana

Where: Kaufman Field, Bloomington, Indiana
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN on Friday and Sunday; BTN+ for Saturday Game 1; ESPNU for Saturday Game 2
7 p.m. Friday vs. Indiana: LHP Cade Povich (5-1, 2.74 ERA) vs. LHP Tommy Sommer (5-3, 3.88)
Noon Saturday vs. OSU: TBA vs. LHP Seth Lonsway (3-5, 3.86)
5:30 p.m. Saturday vs. Indiana: TBA vs. LHP McCade Brown (5-2, 3.23)
Noon Sunday vs. OSU: TBA vs. LHP Griffan Smith (1-0, 5.79)
Scouting Nebraska (25-11): The Huskers played two games last weekend against shorthanded Northwestern but still managed to nab Big Ten individual honors for Cade Povich (pitcher of the week) and Max Anderson (freshman of the week). Fittingly, both have been among NU’s best players this spring — Anderson leads the team with a .340 batting average while Povich has been a true Friday ace. … Povich is the only set starter for the weekend. Beyond Friday, Nebraska will do what it did for the Rutgers pod two weeks ago and play matchups Saturday between righties Chance Hroch and Shay Schanaman. The No. 4 starter Sunday will be determined by who is available out of the bullpen. That could be Jake Bunz, Koty Frank or Kyle Perry, who served as a one-inning “opener” against Rutgers in a bullpen day. “You’re going to throw your best guys to win that game (in the moment),” NU coach Will Bolt said. “Then after that you just kind of pick up the pieces and figure out where you’re going to go from there.” … After plating 23 runs in two games last weekend, Nebraska regained the title as the Big Ten’s top scoring team (7.3 runs per game). The first six in the lineup have been the same for 22 of the past 25 games in Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark Spencer Schwellenbach, Cam Chick, Luke Roskam and Anderson. Logan Foster moved up to sixth twice against Northwestern, with Chick dropping to seventh. … NU is also atop the league in fielding percentage (.980), batting average (.281), sacrifice bunts (29) and stolen bases per game (1.67).
Scouting Indiana (24-13): The Hoosiers had lost just one series all spring — a four-game sweep at the hands of Ohio State — before dropping two of three at Michigan last weekend and falling to Illinois in 10 innings Tuesday. They begin their home pod in third place and trailing first-place Nebraska by 1½ games. Elite pitching continues to fuel IU, which boasts the nation’s fourth-best earned-run average (3.08) and is No. 2 nationally in hits allowed per nine innings (6.67). The staff also strikes out more batters per nine innings (10.6) than all but 14 Division I teams. Saturday starter McCade Brown is sixth nationally in hits allowed per nine (4.92) along with a league-leading 14.26 punchouts per nine. … Hitting and defense have cost Indiana games. Its fielding percentage is merely average (.969, seventh in B1G and 129th nationally) as is the run production (6.0 runs/game is sixth, 132nd). The lineup doesn’t overpower (.417 slugging is seventh, 124th) and is light in stealing (0.68 swipes per game is ninth, 128th) and sacrifice bunting (15 is sixth, 162nd). Paul Toetz leads the Big Ten with 16 doubles while Cole Barr (.326 average, eight homers) has been the team’s best hitter.
Scouting Ohio State (19-16): Strikeout stuff and consistent glove work has the Buckeyes above .500 despite dropping a series to Michigan State last weekend. Pitching has been at times brilliant and erratic, evening out to an ERA of 4.87 (seventh in Big Ten, 123rd nationally). But the staff has been electric throughout, striking out 10.8 batters per nine innings (1st, 12th). Saturday starter Seth Lonsway in particular can be filthy — he struck out 17 Hoosiers in seven innings in April and owns 85 punchouts in 58⅓ frames this spring. … Freshman outfielder Kade Kern is the only Buckeye hitting above .300, sporting a .356 average with a team-high eight steals. Conner Pohl is the big power threat with 11 homers. But the OSU offense is pedestrian overall (5.5 runs/game is eighth and 171st) and mostly relies on a string of hits or opponent mistakes — stolen bases, sacrifices and power aren’t big parts of its game. … Ohio State trails only Nebraska in fielding percentage in the league (.975) and has allowed just 17 unearned runs this spring.
Dugout chatter: Nebraska is slated to see four left-handed starters in the pod. Bolt said the challenge for NU hitters will be on par with anything coming in the postseason. “We’re going to face as good of stuff this weekend as you’re going to face in any tournament, any regional in any part of the country this weekend as far as guys that have plus stuff on the mound, athletes out there on the field,” Bolt said. … The Huskers haven’t seen any of the scheduled opposing starters this year other than OSU’s Smith for one inning of relief in mid-March despite playing the Buckeyes and Hoosiers twice previously. Povich struck out nine batters against Indiana two weeks ago in a four-inning start cut short by a weather delay. Nebraska has split a pair of games with both teams at pods earlier in the year … Kaufman Field is set to host only friends and family members this weekend despite loosened health mandates in Monroe County. Indiana coach Jeff Mercer this week said he had hoped crowds could attend the pivotal games. “It's incredibly frustrating, like, incredibly frustrating,” Mercer said. “…It’s frustrating that we’re not allowing fans beyond family at this point.” Weather will be ideal throughout, with forecasts calling for mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. … With two regular-season weekends left, will the Huskers look to make up the canceled game against Northwestern? “I don’t know that that’s in the cards,” Bolt said, citing time constraints.
