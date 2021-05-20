Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Ohio State and Indiana

Scouting Nebraska (25-11): The Huskers played two games last weekend against shorthanded Northwestern but still managed to nab Big Ten individual honors for Cade Povich (pitcher of the week) and Max Anderson (freshman of the week). Fittingly, both have been among NU’s best players this spring — Anderson leads the team with a .340 batting average while Povich has been a true Friday ace. … Povich is the only set starter for the weekend. Beyond Friday, Nebraska will do what it did for the Rutgers pod two weeks ago and play matchups Saturday between righties Chance Hroch and Shay Schanaman. The No. 4 starter Sunday will be determined by who is available out of the bullpen. That could be Jake Bunz, Koty Frank or Kyle Perry, who served as a one-inning “opener” against Rutgers in a bullpen day. “You’re going to throw your best guys to win that game (in the moment),” NU coach Will Bolt said. “Then after that you just kind of pick up the pieces and figure out where you’re going to go from there.” … After plating 23 runs in two games last weekend, Nebraska regained the title as the Big Ten’s top scoring team (7.3 runs per game). The first six in the lineup have been the same for 22 of the past 25 games in Joe Acker, Jaxon Hallmark Spencer Schwellenbach, Cam Chick, Luke Roskam and Anderson. Logan Foster moved up to sixth twice against Northwestern, with Chick dropping to seventh. … NU is also atop the league in fielding percentage (.980), batting average (.281), sacrifice bunts (29) and stolen bases per game (1.67).