Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Penn State

Scouting Penn State (8-13): Sitting 11th place in the 13-team Big Ten is an improvement for the Nittany Lions, who are coming off three straight last-place finishes with a combined league record of 11-59. Their so-so standing is reflected by so-so numbers including ERA (5.52, 174th nationally and ninth in the league), scoring (4.6 runs/game, 242nd and 10th) and fielding percentage (.965, 186th and 10th). … Senior infielder Gavin Homer has been PSU’s top hitter so far as the only lineup regular hit above .300 (.338). He’s part of an offense that doesn’t do much stealing (13, ninth in the Big Ten), sacrificing (seven, ninth) and hits for average power at best (.431 slugging percentage, sixth). It does, however, own a league-leading 48 doubles. … Conor Larkin, a junior, has been the clear staff ace while striking out 41 in 31⅔ innings with a 3.98 ERA. Beyond him, the only Penn State arms with more than five innings and an ERA under 5.00 this year are occasional starter Jaden Henline (4.30) and regular starter Kyle Virbitsky (4.58). … Despite its record, PSU has taken single games from Maryland and Michigan this spring and blew two late leads against Indiana. It split pairs against Michigan State and Purdue last weekend.

Dugout chatter: Temperatures around the 50s with a chance of rain each day is in the forecast for the three-game series in central Pennsylvania. … Nebraska is 11-2 all-time against Penn State, with all of the games coming as fellow Big Ten members. NU coach Will Bolt said the Nittany Lions have shown flashes midway through the spring. “They’re going to try to create a little havoc with the bunt game, maybe a slash here and there, some hit and runs,” Bolt said. “Just like everybody else in this league, we’ve got to show up and play our best if we want to have the results we want to have this weekend.” … Junior left-hander Kyle Perry is on track to return to action in a few weeks, possible for NU’s next home series against Rutgers (April 30-May 2). He had been trending toward a weekend starting job before undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer. The Millard South grad will likely fill a single-inning bullpen role down the stretch, though Bolt said the hurler has been such a key dugout presence all year that he’s still traveled to some road series. “From that aspect, he’s helped our team even without throwing a single pitch,” Bolt said. “And that’s really what you want in a player.” … Bolt said this week he’s optimistic the Big Ten might adopt video replay as early as next season. For 2020 and this year, NU would have had a replay option for non-conference games. He said the reason the league doesn’t employ it now is the ability to utilize it “at a level that would be useful” isn’t uniform among all schools.