Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Rutgers

Scouting Rutgers (14-13): Like Nebraska, Rutgers is getting its first full season of a new coaching hire and liking the results. Coach Steve Owens won a lot at Bryant in the Northeast Conference and his influence is carrying over to a program that had won only a third of its conference games since joining the Big Ten for the 2015 season. Even more impressive is the Scarlet Knights’ 9-6 road record — including last week’s series win at Michigan — after going 11-47 in league road games previously. … The team’s overhauled pitching staff is a strength and led by Columbia transfer and ace Ben Wereski who has issued six walks against 40 strikeouts in 48⅓ innings. Brent Teller, the Sunday starter, is a Sacred Heart transfer. Rutgers leads the Big Ten with 3.05 walks allowed per nine innings and employs a flexible bullpen in which six different relievers already have saves. The team ERA of 4.34 is fifth in the league and 80th nationally. … A below-average defense (fielding percentage of .964 is ninth in the league and 201st nationally) and scoring lineup (5.6 runs per game is eighth and 157th) have prevented a faster start for the Scarlet Knights. But the offense can pop at a moment’s notice with a pair of nine-homer bats in Chris Brito and newcomer Ryan Lasko, who is already a three-time Big Ten freshman of the week. The group has 37 long balls overall, with a per-game clip of 1.37 that is second in the league and 17th nationally. Rutgers will also steal some (25 swipes, sixth in Big Ten) and sacrifice (15, third). … Owens said on his weekly podcast the emphasis all week is resting ahead of a second consecutive long trip. “Guys are banged up from traveling and playing a lot, and actually us having a relatively thin roster right now because we do have some guys hurt,” Owens said.