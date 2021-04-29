Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball against Rutgers

Where: Haymarket Park, Lincoln
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN+
6:30 p.m. Friday: LHP Cade Povich (4-1, 3.11 ERA) vs. LHP Harry Rutkowski (2-2, 4.17)
4 p.m. Saturday: RHP Chance Hroch (3-1, 5.02) vs. LHP Ben Wereski (5-2, 2.79)
Noon Sunday: RHP Shay Schanaman (4-0, 5.18) vs. RHP Brent Teller (2-2, 4.00)
Scouting Nebraska (20-7): The first-place Huskers became a consensus top-25 team this week after claiming their seventh straight Big Ten series to start the season. In an ironic twist, they received the national recognition following one of their shakier weekends of the year at Michigan State. Most of the inconsistencies came from the offense. The league’s top team in sacrifice bunts couldn’t execute any on double-digit attempts, while the clutch hitting that had marked the lineup (.305 average with runners in scoring position coming in) disappeared (9 for 41, .220) during a 44-strikeout series. Late in Sunday’s extra-inning win, NU put the leadoff man aboard three straight times without scoring before breaking through in the 12th. The team is also weathering a relative power outage — the Huskers have one home run in their past six games, though it is 5-1 in that span. … Nebraska ranks 11th in the country in fielding percentage after hovering around the top five most of the spring. The five errors in East Lansing were its most in a three-game span this year. … Pitching has been NU’s constant of late. The bullpen’s ongoing scoreless streak is up to 22⅔ innings and the starting rotation continues to set up relievers by going at least five innings in nine straight games. The team ERA of 3.72 is third in the Big Ten and 31st in the country. “It’s not hoping and wishing,” coach Will Bolt said. “It’s, ‘Here’s what I got. This is my best stuff.’”
Scouting Rutgers (14-13): Like Nebraska, Rutgers is getting its first full season of a new coaching hire and liking the results. Coach Steve Owens won a lot at Bryant in the Northeast Conference and his influence is carrying over to a program that had won only a third of its conference games since joining the Big Ten for the 2015 season. Even more impressive is the Scarlet Knights’ 9-6 road record — including last week’s series win at Michigan — after going 11-47 in league road games previously. … The team’s overhauled pitching staff is a strength and led by Columbia transfer and ace Ben Wereski who has issued six walks against 40 strikeouts in 48⅓ innings. Brent Teller, the Sunday starter, is a Sacred Heart transfer. Rutgers leads the Big Ten with 3.05 walks allowed per nine innings and employs a flexible bullpen in which six different relievers already have saves. The team ERA of 4.34 is fifth in the league and 80th nationally. … A below-average defense (fielding percentage of .964 is ninth in the league and 201st nationally) and scoring lineup (5.6 runs per game is eighth and 157th) have prevented a faster start for the Scarlet Knights. But the offense can pop at a moment’s notice with a pair of nine-homer bats in Chris Brito and newcomer Ryan Lasko, who is already a three-time Big Ten freshman of the week. The group has 37 long balls overall, with a per-game clip of 1.37 that is second in the league and 17th nationally. Rutgers will also steal some (25 swipes, sixth in Big Ten) and sacrifice (15, third). … Owens said on his weekly podcast the emphasis all week is resting ahead of a second consecutive long trip. “Guys are banged up from traveling and playing a lot, and actually us having a relatively thin roster right now because we do have some guys hurt,” Owens said.
Dugout chatter: Crowd capacity this weekend at Haymarket Park will increase to 6,105, roughly 75% capacity. With forecasted temperatures between 75-85 degrees all weekend and Saturday’s contest following the football spring game, NU should easily be in line for its largest fan attendance of the spring. … Only Northwestern (six) has fewer home games than Nebraska (seven) through eight conference weekends. Part of that is because NU is the only Big Ten school not to host a pod in its home city this year — the Huskers were the “host” with Ohio State and Iowa in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in March. … Nebraska will play Rutgers five times in an 11-day span beginning Friday. The teams meet in Piscataway, New Jersey, as part of a pod next weekend. … Nebraska lefty Kyle Perry is unlikely to make his season debut this weekend as he ramps up after Tommy John surgery last summer. Perry has thrown multiple bullpens and the next step is facing live hitters before potential game action. Bolt said the junior might be an option for a pair of upcoming four-game series. “We’re going to maybe need an inning out of somebody that’s unexpected,” Bolt said. “Whether that’s him or somebody else that hasn’t gotten a lot of innings remains to be seen.” … Finals week for UNL students runs May 3-7, meaning this will be the last series in which the Huskers have to balance academics with games. “All baseball and no school here soon,” NU reliever Jake Bunz said. “Can’t wait.”
