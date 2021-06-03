Scouting reports for Nebraska baseball at the Fayetteville Regional

Nebraska vs. Northeastern

Scouting Nebraska (31-12 Big Ten): The Huskers did pretty much everything they could within the Big Ten’s league-only mandate this spring, winning the conference title by 3 1/2 games and entering regionals triumphant in 11 of their last 13 contests. The takeaway from their haul of B1G individual honors is that it was a team-wide effort. Thirteen different players made double-digit starts in the lineup while the rotation stayed consistent ahead of a solid bullpen. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max Anderson broke out with a .337 average and seven homers while senior Jaxon Hallmark led the team with a .341 mark and 16 steals. B1G Player of the Year Spencer Schwellenbach drove in an NU-best 35 RBIs while playing nearly flawless at shortstop and collecting nine saves with a 0.71 ERA as the lights-out closer. … Big Red remains among the best in the country in key areas like ERA (3.77, 22nd), fielding percentage (.982, seventh) and scoring (7.0 runs/game, 39th). It ranks as above average by most statistical measures, with mostly harmless exceptions like sacrifice flies (nine, 265th), triples per game (0.16, 192nd) and hit batters (45, 207th). … Lefty ace Cade Povich will start Friday as usual, with coach Will Bolt saying Thursday the team was “convicted” in keeping him on regular rest. The Bellevue West grad has a 2.82 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 73 1/3 innings while walking 19. NU hasn’t announced starters beyond that but has previously followed with regular Saturday hurler Chance Hroch and the combination of Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman for a potential third game. Bolt said Nebraska will also look to “maximize” Schwellenbach on the mound, perhaps in more unorthodox roles as needed.