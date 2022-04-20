Senior batters lead the way as Nebraska baseball downs North Dakota State

LINCOLN — After three straight losses by one run, Nebraska finally had the timely hits to sneak by North Dakota State 4-3 on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t the prettiest of wins. Nebraska left seven men on base — a common theme for the season — but they had just enough timely hits tonight tonight to beat NDSU who have now played 33 straight games away from home.

The big hits came courtesy of two of their best batters, Griffin Everitt and Cam Chick.

Griffin — who usually plays catcher — served as the DH and knocked in two RBI’s, which included a solo home run in the bottom of the second, his team-leading seventh of the season, and the go ahead double in third inning.

"Today I was just trying to let (the ball) travel, stay behind it," Everitt said.

The Bison (21-12) struck first with an RBI single off the bat of Cadyn Schwabe before Everitt tied it up in the bottom half of the inning. The two teams continued to go back and forth in the third inning with NDSU jumping out to a 3-1 lead on a Druw Sackett two-run homer, before Nebraska answered with three runs of their own to take the lead.

Cam Chick hit his sixth home run of the season to centerfield to cut the lead to one, before Everitt hit a two-run double down the right field line giving the Huskers their first lead of the night. Only one RBI was accredited to Everitt, as the second run scored on an error by the second baseman.

All the hits and runs in the bottom of the third came after back-to-back strikeouts to start the inning, something Everitt was happy to see.

"Just the resiliency of us to keep the line moving was huge right there," he said.

The home run was Chick’s only hit of the night and his only recorded at-bat, as he was hit by pitches in each of his other three plate appearances.

"He's on an on-base machine, that's why we're hitting him lead off," Bolt said about Chick's production. "The average just keeps creeping up and the on base percentage is great."

In a night where all the scoring was limited to two innings, Bolt was complimentary of his pitching staff, including NU starter Dawson McCarville. He lasted 3.2 innings before he was pulled, giving up three runs, surrendering five hits and walking two. He recorded no strikeouts.

"Obviously he wasn't sharp," Bolt said, "but the fact that he didn't let it get completely sideways early, gave us a shot."

The Huskers used five more pitches after McCarville, which included freshman CJ Hood, who recorded his first collegiate win.

"When he's got great stuff, when the mentalities in the spot, then he's got a shot to get anybody out," Bolt said.

Braxton Bragg was the final pitcher of the night for the Huskers and faced four batters, striking out all four.

"I thought the bullpen was outstanding," Bolt said. "Stranding inherited runners and then finishing the game."

Nebraska is back in action on Friday at Indiana for a three-game series.​

