Shatel: 20 years after the Huskers' CWS run, Will Bolt is building a similar Nebraska team

The memories are so old now, they come in black and white.
Buck Beltzer Stadium. A ring of Nebraska fans around the park. A last out landing softly in the second baseman’s glove. A dogpile, then a victory lap.
History. Nebraska’s first College World Series team.
Remember? It’s been 20 years.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who feels old.
“It’s very hard to believe,” says Will Bolt, now the Huskers' baseball coach, who caught that final out in the 2001 super regional.
“I’m in a group text with several of my old teammates and it was like, 'Wow. It has been 20 years.'”
The boys of the summer of 2001 are talking about a reunion this fall, pandemic allowing.
But Bolt couldn’t wait.
That team, of course, raised the bar for Husker baseball. Two teams, 2002 and 2005, reached it.
But most of the past 20 years have seen Nebraska baseball chase ghosts around the base paths in a never-ending game of pickle.
Forget the CWS. NU hasn’t hosted a regional since 2008. Hasn’t been to a super regional since 2005.
Now it’s Bolt’s turn.
One of the reasons he was hired is his pedigree. He had a front-row seat to those glory days. He has been compared to Dave Van Horn, the architect of that era.
But with the COVID-19 tarp on the field last year, Bolt spent time looking for the secret to that team from 20 years ago.
He came up with his own 2001 reunion. He called his old teammates. He took a lot of notes.
“I wouldn’t have come back to Nebraska — as much as I love the state and the Huskers — if I didn’t think we had an opportunity to do that,” Bolt said of reaching the 2001 standard.
“I was fortunate to be part of teams that did it. I started to try and figure out: How did it happen? How did we make it happen?
“Was it just the right place, right time, right coaching staff? Did we just catch lightning in a bottle? What was the method to the madness?
“My staff and I have looked at it hard, and I had conversations with my former teammates. What do we have to do to get it back to that spot?”
Bolt is still in the process of formulating those answers. But the early results look good.
Nebraska is 14-6 and in first place in the Big Ten. The Huskers are on the verge of being ranked for the first time in four years.
Not bad for a first-year, or second-year coach, or whatever.
This is technically Bolt’s second season, but he didn’t have much of a rookie year. It ended after 15 games (7-8), when the pandemic wiped out the rest of the season.
The fast start is somewhat of a surprise because, well, nobody knew what to expect. The players hadn’t played in over a year. And in many ways, this was a new team.
Instead of coaching games last year, Bolt and his staff met quarantine-style. They spent time evaluating the entire roster. They sped up the building process.
“We weren’t allowed to recruit or go into the office,” Bolt said. “We met on Monday’s usually at the golf course. We would play golf and then break down the roster.
“We would meet at each other’s houses, sometimes after we put the kids to bed. Just dive into the roster and really try to remake it the way we wanted to this year.”
Bolt inherited a team that made the NCAA regionals in 2019 — a day later, coach Darin Erstad resigned. But in two years, the team has been remade.
After the pandemic hit, 15 Huskers left — including eight transfers and four who retired. In came 16 new players, including nine high school prospects, five juco players and two transfers.
One of those was freshman Max Anderson, the Millard West star who was a roster casualty at Texas A&M.
Bolt, a strong recruiter while on Rob Childress’ A&M staff, changed the locker room. And the mood.
“Our guys were excited about the talent level,” Bolt said. “You can look around the locker room and the field and see we have a chance to be pretty good, and that picks up the energy level.
“You can talk about belief all you want but if you don’t have the players — you don’t have the dudes — it needs to go perfect for you to win.”
That hasn’t changed in 20 years. But a lot of other things have.
Bolt listed them.
Roster limitations (now 27, Bolt said you used to be able to “stockpile 50 guys”). More colleges spending money on baseball facilities and coaching salaries. More high school kids choosing college ball, increasing the talent levels.
More games on TV. Social media’s presence. Bolt can’t wait to host a regional and show it on social media.
Back in the day, Bolt recalled former hitting coach Mike Anderson using a grease marker on a TV set to outline hitting tendencies. Now analytics and advanced scouting have changed the game.
“It still comes down to hard work,” Bolt said. “We stress being selfless, responsibility, discipline, being competitive. Those are the things we preach.”
Respect the game. And the Big Ten.
Bolt, a Texas native, very much respects Big Ten baseball, calling it a “five-bid league now.”
Big Ten weather makes it harder to get kids from the south. That’s OK. Bolt wants the best of Nebraska. And all points. Anyone with attitude.
That was Van Horn. Twenty years later, it’s Bolt Ball. It’s a head-first approach that is partially responsible for this season’s start.
The Huskers play good defense, upgraded the bullpen and come at you from all angles at the plate. Home runs. Bunts. Stolen bases.
Stole home in one game, too.
“I don’t know if we ever did that,” Bolt said of 2001. “But the mindset was similar.”
So what was the secret of 2001? What did his teammates tell him?
You’re starting to see it on the roster. And on the field.
“You go back and look at it,” Bolt said. “There were a lot of in-state guys who had either come back from junior college and never really had Nebraska as a top priority to play in the past, or your top players decided to stay.
“Then you have your junior college guys, guys with a chip on their shoulder because they were overlooked where they came from.
“You have a chance to replicate some of those things. We’ve been able to do some of that, finding the same type of players that are going to do what it takes to win.
“Talent. Roster management. Development. And I hear that when you go to the Big Ten, that goes away. And I disagree.
“All of the things I just said, you can do. And we’ve started to do.”
You might say the reunion has begun at Haymarket Park.
