Shatel: 20 years after the Huskers' CWS run, Will Bolt is building a similar Nebraska team

One of the reasons he was hired is his pedigree. He had a front-row seat to those glory days. He has been compared to Dave Van Horn, the architect of that era.

But with the COVID-19 tarp on the field last year, Bolt spent time looking for the secret to that team from 20 years ago.

He came up with his own 2001 reunion. He called his old teammates. He took a lot of notes.

“I wouldn’t have come back to Nebraska — as much as I love the state and the Huskers — if I didn’t think we had an opportunity to do that,” Bolt said of reaching the 2001 standard.

“I was fortunate to be part of teams that did it. I started to try and figure out: How did it happen? How did we make it happen?

“Was it just the right place, right time, right coaching staff? Did we just catch lightning in a bottle? What was the method to the madness?

“My staff and I have looked at it hard, and I had conversations with my former teammates. What do we have to do to get it back to that spot?”

Bolt is still in the process of formulating those answers. But the early results look good.