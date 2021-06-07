Shatel: Hanging with No. 1 Arkansas through eight innings is a win for Nebraska

It hasn’t felt that way in a long, long time, since 2005 for baseball and so much longer in other men’s sports we know too well.

Then Luke Roskam swung and admired the view and the sound of a stunned stadium. But you could hear the sounds of happy, of belief, of buy-in all around a state that’s been too dry for too long.

Suddenly, Nebraska baseball was inching closer to playing for a chance to come to Omaha. It was 2-0 early, and Cade Povich was rolling, and my goodness, this wasn’t a teaser. This was a free pass to dare to dream.

Then came the eighth. And 11 straight balls. A wild pitch. A three-run bomb. Game over.

And maybe you yelled at somebody and headed out the door to walk around the block to replay it and cool off. And therein lies the truth.

That’s a win, Nebraska.

You can tell me all about no room for moral victories, and that’s not how they roll anymore. Next time, Nebraska will expect to win, should expect to win.

And I’ll say, congrats. On the win.