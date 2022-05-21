Shatel: Nebraska baseball has learned some hard lessons — and none were about the weather

LINCOLN — Of all the lessons learned by Nebraska’s baseball team this year, the final one was the most cruel.

Don’t put your fate in the hands of another Big Ten team.

Nebraska fans came to Haymarket Park on Saturday poised for a late-season Husker comeback. All that was needed was a Nebraska win. And a Purdue loss to Big Ten champ Maryland.

The Huskers got the win.

The Boilers put Maryland on the bus to the airport without a pitch.

The cancellation sent Purdue to the airport for a trip to the Omaha and the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers, who did their part, stay home.

We’ll never know if Purdue purposely dragged its feet for over an hour without rain drops. What we can assume is if the Boilers had needed to play the game in order to make the Big Ten tourney, they would have had Maryland swimming in the infield.

This one will be under a dark cloud, in more ways than one.

This, after Nebraska spent several hours waiting last Sunday for a game at Illinois to resume — which became a loss that cost Nebraska.

It’s a bitter pill. But there were no complaints from the men in red at Haymarket on Saturday.

Not when you manage to go 10-14 and tie for ninth in the not-so-Big Ten.

Not when you go 0-for-five in one-run games in the conference.

Not when you are up 8-5 going to the eighth at last-place Minnesota and lose 9-8.

And can’t sweep 12th-place Michigan State at home when your post-season depends on it.

A season that began with high hopes of hosting an NCAA regional can’t end with complaints that Purdue didn’t want to play a game.​

“It’s a tough feeling,” said NU’s Max Anderson. “We didn’t handle our business early in the year and we’re paying the price right now.”

The irony was thick. Finally, NU had closed a series finale, won 10-9, done what it needed to do. And it still found a way to lose.

“In a lot of ways, seems like a very fitting way for the season to end,” said NU head coach Will Bolt.

Bolt, a no-nonsense competitor, put the moment and season in perspective.

“With all the amazing juju we had last year, it was turned upside down this year,” Bolt said.

“It was all our doing. So many coulda, shoulda, woulda’s this year when it came down to it. How many opportunities we had in a game three to win a series.”

There were five in the Big Ten. And NU came up 1-4.

“It’s an empty feeling,” Bolt said. “You feel like you did what you needed to do on a championship Saturday and something totally out of your control doesn’t allow you to continue your season.

“It’s a hard lesson to learn, but (controlling what you can) is a very consistent lesson from our coaching staff since we got here.”

There were several lessons for Nebraska baseball and its followers this year. All of them reminders.

» Winning is hard.

Nebraska made it look easy last year, when the Huskers were underdogs and surprised even themselves with their timely and clutch ways. All the way to Arkansas.

But the balance is fragile. The departure of great pitchers and leader Spencer Schwellenbach left holes that weren’t filled.

Injuries to the pitching corp didn’t help. But it wasn’t just that. Nebraska hitters couldn’t pick up the slack. Nor could the defense.

Without reliable pitching, NU’s margin for error shrank. Maybe that put too much pressure on the bats.

Maybe that pressure was already there with a team picked to win the Big Ten and challenge a regional host bid.

“Last year you kind of took it for granted,” Anderson said. “The leadership. What it took to win a game.

“Now that you’ve been on both sides, you understand what it takes and what we need to fix.”

» College baseball isn't promised.

Too many teams don't care who is favored. Ask defending national champ Mississippi State, which will not make the NCAA tournament this season.

» Nebraska baseball is difficult. The program has enough going for it that a top eight finish in the Big Ten should be the minimum expectation.

But this program can’t act like it’s just going to put on the uniform and things will fall in place. A Will Bolt team is always better with a chip on its shoulder.

They need to get that chip back next season.

» Bolt is not there yet.

What he did in 2020-21 happened. He was that good last year. But this season he pushed several wrong buttons.

Bolt, hired three years ago, finished his second full season at NU. He got a lot of credit last year and deservedly so. But this season showed that the young master still has much to learn.

“Just a hard lesson,” Bolt said. “It’s the hardest lesson.

“How you win in college baseball a lot of times comes down to depth and mindset. How many times did we have leads and didn’t finish them off? How many times could we have won a series on Sunday and didn’t grab the momentum for next week?

“We had some things go sideways in terms of guys (being injured) but we have to build that (depth) up. Make sure there’s a guy ready to go.”

Nine junior college players are on the way. Along with seven high-school players. It will be an interesting offseason at Haymarket Park.

“If you’re not evolving, you’re dying,” Bolt said. “This is the first losing season I’ve had in 20-plus years of college baseball.

“You have to evaluate roster management, recruiting, coaching. There’s not a single ounce of me that has taken a step back in terms of belief of what it takes to win.

“I know what it’s supposed to look like. Too many times this year, we just weren’t able to make that happen.”

Even on a day when the Huskers were poised to take advantage of an opening and storm the Big Ten tourney in Omaha, it still didn’t happen.

Bolt will be back. So will the Huskers. And they’ll try to change the late May conversation back to baseball. Not the weather.

