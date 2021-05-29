Shatel: Nebraska baseball not hosting NCAA regional won't be a disadvantage for Huskers

Lincoln — Time Machine day at the ballpark.
They were passing out memories at the gate. They came from all over to get them.
The line of cars into Haymarket Park went for miles both ways. Folks parked at least half a mile away and hoofed it, carrying blankets and jackets.
Concession lines? A good 45 minute wait, unless you were one of those who knew a friend and cut in.
Haymarket Park was wrapped in a red ribbon of humanity, and the only thing more glorious than the sight was the sound. The roar of the crowd.
It was a throwback to the good, old days.
You know, just over a year ago.
The announced crowd of 7,650 — largest at Haymarket in the Big Ten era — was comfort food for the soul of the Husker fan, arriving on the last weekend, better later than never. It was an NCAA regional-type crowd, in every way.
Hey, an NCAA regional at Haymarket. Not a bad idea, huh?
It could have happened for the Big Ten champs, according to one national expert.
Due to the COVID season, the NCAA selected its regional sites two weeks ago — two weeks earlier than normal. Had it waited, the Huskers, 31-12, might have made the cut.
“If the selection committee waits two weeks, there’s probably one in Lincoln,” said Kyle Peterson, the ESPN college ball analyst from Omaha.
“I did not like the timing of it. I didn’t understand why they did it when they did it. You’re asking people to tell the future. You just can’t do it.”
Indeed, was it really necessary to push the site selections up two weeks?
This is where you could stomp and complain about how unfair it is, along with how no Big Ten tourney and how the league banning non-conference games this year hurt NU’s cause.
But that’s not the way they do things around Haymarket Park.
Nebraska is 31-12 and the class of the Big Ten because the Huskers didn’t care about anything except winning.
Lose games to COVID? No big deal. Travel to Jersey for pod games? Fine. No non-conference games or Big Ten tourney? Whatever.
Welcome to the Will Bolt era. Refreshing, huh?
“I like watching this team,” said Jeff Leise, the center fielder for NU’s 2001 CWS team and a Big Ten Network analyst on Saturday.
“(Darin) Erstad did a great job. Had some good teams. I’ve told some of my friends this is my favorite team to watch since the ’05 team.
“I love how they play. They hustle, they take extra bases, they can bunt, they can steal, they have the power and they pitch it.
“My favorite attribute: they compete. You can tell, they love playing the game. They play hard. They want to win.”
The source of that attitude?
“It comes from the head coach,” Leise said. “It comes from Bolt. A team doesn’t always embody the head coach. But this one certainly does.”
This Husker team has talent, big talent, but it’s defined by resiliency and toughness. That’s how they got to 31-12.
They lost their first game, then won the next five. Lost three straight, then won six in a row.
After being swept by Rutgers at home to open May, the Huskers won 11 of their next 13 — including Saturday’s double-header split with Michigan.
Perhaps no game embodied this team like the 11-9 win over Ohio State last weekend. Down 9-2 going into the seventh, the Huskers ripped off five runs in the seventh and four in the ninth.
Relentless attitude. Their heads are never down. They never beat themselves. Teammate in a slump? Somebody picks him up. They refuse to lose.
Sound familiar? It’s a lot like the teams that Bolt and Leise played on. It was how NU baseball, forever the long shot, knocked down the door of the CWS 20 years ago.
The architect was former coach Dave Van Horn, who taught his pupils well. And is still teaching: Van Horn’s Arkansas team figures to be the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney announced on Monday.
“They (Nebraska) don’t care,” Leise said. “You have adversity, whatever. Don’t care.
“You have a second-year coach, it would be easy to complain and find excuses. They had some roster turnover. They’ve just gone out and competed. That’s the coach. It’s the leadership on the team, too.
“Van Horn had that style and that mindset and that edge. Absolutely no excuses.”
Sounds like a blueprint for success for Husker athletics — and the program across the street from Haymarket Park.
Let’s be honest. Nebraska has gotten caught up in distractions in recent years. Conspiracy theories. Ghosts and goblins.
And yes, I’m typing with one hand as I raise the other. Guilty.
If it wasn’t one second added to the clock, it was where Big 12 championship games were played and other things that eventually drove Nebraska into the arms of the Big Ten.
Now NU is at odds with Kevin Warren’s Big Ten and how the Big Red were treated last fall as opposed to Ohio State. Then there was Iowa’s clapping. And so forth.
NU had every right to pursue playing last fall, but at times it seems the distractions and soap operas outnumber the victories.
Last winter, when COVID ripped through his team and the Big Ten made him play every other night, Fred Hoiberg called it an opportunity to grow. That’s the spirit.
Bolt and his resilient Huskers have taken winning focus to a new level. And wherever they get sent on Monday — Arkansas, Texas, the moon — it won’t be a disadvantage. It will be an opportunity.
These guys aren’t scared of any team or situation. And that makes them the scariest kind of team you can play.
“They’re going to be a tough opponent in the regional,” Leise said. “They’ll probably be a two seed. Whomever the No. 1 seed is where they go won’t be excited to see them.
“They have the pitching, the defense, (Cade) Povich gives them a chance to win any game. They certainly have the pieces where they could make a run.”
That’s why Saturday felt like a trip back in the Husker Time Machine.
The good news for Husker fans is, it’s 2021.
