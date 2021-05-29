Shatel: Nebraska baseball not hosting NCAA regional won't be a disadvantage for Huskers

“I love how they play. They hustle, they take extra bases, they can bunt, they can steal, they have the power and they pitch it.

“My favorite attribute: they compete. You can tell, they love playing the game. They play hard. They want to win.”

The source of that attitude?

“It comes from the head coach,” Leise said. “It comes from Bolt. A team doesn’t always embody the head coach. But this one certainly does.”

This Husker team has talent, big talent, but it’s defined by resiliency and toughness. That’s how they got to 31-12.

They lost their first game, then won the next five. Lost three straight, then won six in a row.

After being swept by Rutgers at home to open May, the Huskers won 11 of their next 13 — including Saturday’s double-header split with Michigan.

Perhaps no game embodied this team like the 11-9 win over Ohio State last weekend. Down 9-2 going into the seventh, the Huskers ripped off five runs in the seventh and four in the ninth.

Relentless attitude. Their heads are never down. They never beat themselves. Teammate in a slump? Somebody picks him up. They refuse to lose.