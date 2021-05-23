Shatel: Will Bolt and Rob Childress have great joy and sorrow to share

It’s life in the SEC. But Childress should be congratulated for a job well done. And his impact on the game and the program.

Husker fans still appreciate Childress, who was the pitching coach under Van Horn at NU. Many still wish Bill Byrne would have hired Childress in 2002.

Eventually he would send them his protégé, Bolt.

Bolt arrived at NU two years after four years as hitting coach for Childress at A&M. The pair of Texas natives are like relatives in the family of dirt-kicking, no-nonsense baseball.

Childress certainly sent Bolt to Lincoln with his blessing. Though he left after the 2005 CWS, Childress has maintained a connection and affection for Nebraska baseball. And the hunting in Nebraska.

No doubt, on a low day for the coach, hearing about Nebraska winning the Big Ten put a smile on his face. That’s Childress.

A day in the life of college baseball. While one coach builds his machine, another gets spit out by the one he created.

Childress might need some time off, but you never know, you might see him at a future game at Haymarket Park. In the stands.