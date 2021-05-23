Shatel: Will Bolt and Rob Childress have great joy and sorrow to share

There will be a phone call Sunday night. At the least, a text.
Hey, congratulations. That’s great!
Wow, sorry about that. You OK?
Happy. Sad. Both.
The emotions must have been running the gamut Sunday for two baseball men. Teacher. Student.
It was the day that the student won his first Big Ten championship as Nebraska coach.
The same day that the teacher was fired from Texas A&M after 16 successful seasons.
Will Bolt is the student, and oh how he learned well. From Rob Childress and Dave Van Horn, his coaches at Nebraska from 1999 to 2002.
Bolt, the shortstop who caught the last out to clinch the 2001 trip to the College World Series, is a winner. That was on display in Bolt’s first conference season in his first Power Five job.
Childress and Van Horn would be proud.
Bolt, a no-nonsense player who oozed attitude, led a Nebraska team with veterans and freshmen coming off the pandemic year and picked to finish eighth in the Big Ten.
The new guy promptly introduced himself to his new league in the rudest way possible — clinching the regular-season title with a week to spare.
Big Ten coaches got a glimpse of what they will be dealing with in Lincoln: a consistent and tough baseball machine.
And all the talent isn’t here yet.
Like many others, Bolt’s team had the distractions lined up. COVID-19 cancellations. Trips to play pod doubleheaders.
And the Big Ten’s infuriating decision to forgo nonconference games, likely costing NU a home regional.
Like his mentors, Bolt made sure his team was laser-focused on the moment.
No distractions. No excuses. No whining.
Just good baseball and more good baseball. Making plays and pitches and at-bats count.
The Huskers weren’t perfect, but they were clutch enough, time and again, that it never seemed they were out of a game. Take Saturday’s nine-run rally win over Ohio State.
It’s one year, but it looks like the beginning of another era of Nebraska baseball filled with big and special moments, sellouts at Haymarket Park, runs in the NCAA tournament.
I’m sure Bolt isn’t looking that far ahead.
And on Sunday, his attention was probably pointed toward south-central Texas.
Childress was let go after 16 seasons in which he piled up an impressive resume: 621 wins, two CWS appearances, four super regionals, one SEC tournament title, two Big 12 regular-season titles, three Big 12 tournament championships and 13 NCAA tournaments.
Most of those NCAA regional berths came in the incredible SEC, which ranks just below the National League Central.
Childress, a native Texan, was a popular figure in College Station. He brought consistent winning and did it while transitioning the program from the Big 12 to the SEC. Not easy.
Such a career would put most coaches in a school’s hall of fame or on the payroll for life.
But very few coaches get to retire in the ultra-competitive SEC. If you’re not winning the SEC, you’re losing it. Some Aggies fans pointed to Childress failing to win the CWS. Join the club.
This is the life he chose. If you’re going to last 16 years at a place, you have to keep feeding the monster you created.
Childress raised Aggie baseball a level or two. Now they want to chase a CWS title. They have the money to hire almost anyone they want.
It’s life in the SEC. But Childress should be congratulated for a job well done. And his impact on the game and the program.
Husker fans still appreciate Childress, who was the pitching coach under Van Horn at NU. Many still wish Bill Byrne would have hired Childress in 2002.
Eventually he would send them his protégé, Bolt.
Bolt arrived at NU two years after four years as hitting coach for Childress at A&M. The pair of Texas natives are like relatives in the family of dirt-kicking, no-nonsense baseball.
Childress certainly sent Bolt to Lincoln with his blessing. Though he left after the 2005 CWS, Childress has maintained a connection and affection for Nebraska baseball. And the hunting in Nebraska.
No doubt, on a low day for the coach, hearing about Nebraska winning the Big Ten put a smile on his face. That’s Childress.
A day in the life of college baseball. While one coach builds his machine, another gets spit out by the one he created.
Childress might need some time off, but you never know, you might see him at a future game at Haymarket Park. In the stands.
In the dugout? Well, they do have job titles like consultant. Attitude coach? Why not?
More than likely, the student and teacher will connect, maybe in a backyard BBQ to be named later. Toasting each other’s success. Toasting their relationship.
And maybe Sunday wasn’t the day to recognize it, but both did their jobs well.