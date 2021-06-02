Shatel: Will Bolt, Dave Van Horn and a family reunion in the NCAA tournament

The biggest lessons?

“He understood that he was only as good as the players that he recruited,” Bolt said. “The recruiting part of it, those are the conversations I had first with him and Coach Childress getting into coaching.

“You have to go get the guys, you have to work hard at it, you have to get the right fit. And even though he’s been a head coach for a long time, he’s still very much involved in the recruiting process, maybe even more so than most head coaches.”

Also, Bolt added, “The attention to detail. He’s still very much a hands-on type of coach when it comes to seeing the big picture of the program, but also how the double play is being turned in pregame practice and how his teams run the bases and how hard they play.

“He’s a guy who always lets his coaches do their jobs even though he’s very involved in every aspect of his program. That’s something I’ve taken from him.”

Bolt did that this season, giving assistant Lance Harvell control over the hitters while he stepped back. In a short time, he’s pushed a lot of right buttons.