Shatel: Will Bolt, Dave Van Horn and a family reunion in the NCAA tournament

Dave Van Horn grew up in Grandview, a suburb of Kansas City, Missouri. Will Bolt is from Conroe, a city near sprawling Houston, Texas.
But are we sure these two aren’t related?
Back in 1999, when Bolt was a freshman shortstop on Van Horn’s Nebraska team, there was a running gag among the media.
The coach and the freshman both wore their hats the same way. Sun glasses, same. Walked the same way. Arms on hips? Same pose. Head-first approach to baseball? Stunningly similar.
We used to joke that Bolt must be Van Horn’s son. The sound I just heard was Rob Childress laughing.
“One hundred percent,” said Childress, the former Texas A&M head coach and pitching coach at NU. “So many similarities. I never saw Dave as a player, but I imagine his style was very similar to the way Will Bolt went about his business.
“Their coaching styles are very similar. They match their personalities. It rubs off on the players. Their players are a reflection of their toughness, tenacity and fighting spirit.”
That family-like connection makes for a special layer of intrigue with this week’s NCAA regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The fighting spirit will make for a game within a game should Nebraska and top-seeded Arkansas meet Saturday night.
Of course, both coaches are playing down the potential reunion and all the emotions. But one recent incident in Knoxville, Tennessee, showed these reunions are all business.
The sparks flew after the final game of a three-game series between Arkansas and Tennessee — coached by former Van Horn assistant Tony Vitello. During the postgame handshake, Vitello said something to Van Horn, who fired back. They had a heated argument that ended with each barking in the other’s face.
“It’s just two guys who want to win, two competitors,” Van Horn said afterward. “It’s all good.”
That's the kind of people Van Horn keeps around him. Including Bolt.
The Texas kid was the first recruit Van Horn brought to NU in 1998. Bolt wanted to play in the Big 12, and he got his wish when Van Horn moved to Lincoln from Northwestern State in Louisiana.
He immediately saw the kindred fighting spirit he had with his head coach — and top assistant in Childress.
It’s one the trio has kept up through the years, as Van Horn settled in at Arkansas, Childress took over at Texas A&M and Bolt followed Childress.
Van Horn and Childress won a lot of games and made a ton of CWS appearances. Now Bolt seems on that track.
What’s their secret? It’s in the dirt — on their uniform.
“I just think it’s a competitive spirit,” Childress said. “I mean, those guys are both sore losers. Both of them are great recruiters. Great motivators. They both let their assistants work. Those are all things that we’ve taken from Dave.
“We compete all the time. Whether it’s bags (cornhole) or horseshoes or shooting pheasant. Don’t miss (pheasants) or they’ll let you know about it. (Van Horn) has missed more than me, I guarantee it.”
Bolt was a coach on the field at Nebraska, so it was never hard to see that could be his career path. Perhaps a dreamer back then could have predicted the shortstop would wind up back in Lincoln, running the show.
Bolt threw himself into coaching, first following Childress to A&M in 2006, then as head coach at Texarkana College.
Then back up north to assist Darin Erstad’s first head coaching gig at NU. Then back to coach Childress’ hitters as the Aggies moved from the Big 12 to the SEC.
The student took good notes along the way. But he always seemed to refer back to the giant notebook from his playing days under DVH.
The biggest lessons?
“He understood that he was only as good as the players that he recruited,” Bolt said. “The recruiting part of it, those are the conversations I had first with him and Coach Childress getting into coaching.
“You have to go get the guys, you have to work hard at it, you have to get the right fit. And even though he’s been a head coach for a long time, he’s still very much involved in the recruiting process, maybe even more so than most head coaches.”
Also, Bolt added, “The attention to detail. He’s still very much a hands-on type of coach when it comes to seeing the big picture of the program, but also how the double play is being turned in pregame practice and how his teams run the bases and how hard they play.
“He’s a guy who always lets his coaches do their jobs even though he’s very involved in every aspect of his program. That’s something I’ve taken from him.”
Bolt did that this season, giving assistant Lance Harvell control over the hitters while he stepped back. In a short time, he’s pushed a lot of right buttons.
Of course it won’t always go this smooth. Bolt is just beginning. Can he mirror Van Horn’s success? The teacher set a very high bar. But the student was part of that.
Perhaps they’ll find time to talk about it all this weekend. But this time they will talk not as coach and player, baseball father and baseball son, but coach to coach.
Tree branch to tree.
“Dave’s coaching tree is so big, it is not something that affects him,” Childress said, adding that Andy Sawyers is part of that tree. Sawyers is head coach at Southeast Missouri State, also in the regionals.
“It certainly did not affect Will or I either when he was at Arkansas and we were at Texas A&M. This week it’s going to be Nebraska vs. Northeastern, that’s the most important game and their focus.”
Then, if we’re lucky, the Van Horn-Bolt watchers will get Saturday too.
“I think we’ll probably have a chuckle about how everything ended up,” Bolt said. “He’s been a big part of who I’ve become as a coach and who I was. He gave me some pretty incredible experiences here as a player, so I owe an awful lot to him.
“We’ll probably catch up. But when it comes down to baseball, if we end up playing them, it’s just going to be all business.”
NCAA regional baseball. The family business.