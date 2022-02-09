Shatel: Will Bolt is building a machine at Nebraska. And he's just getting started

LINCOLN — Arkansas 6, Nebraska 2.
In case they forgot, a photo of the scoreboard from last year’s Arkansas Regional final is stamped on the Nebraska baseball team’s practice plan sheet every day.
Soon, the Huskers will be as tired of seeing it as their coach was sick of looking at Stanford’s dog pile in 2001.
“I’m taking a page from (Dave) Van Horn’s book,” said NU baseball coach Will Bolt on Wednesday.
“Back in the day he put a picture of the Stanford dog pile (from the 2000 super regional) up in the locker room as a reminder. And I can remember taking that (photo) down off the board and tore it up as soon as we won (went to the College World Series in 2001).
“I think that’s something that fuels you the entire year, to say we don’t want to feel that way again.”
It’s an interesting contrast to the current state of Will Bolt among the Nebraska bleachers and banquet halls.
Many in the Husker fan base think Bolt walks on water. He's already on the road to Legends Ville.
And he hasn’t even coached a full season yet. Bolt’s first at-bat was cut short after 15 games by COVID-19. The second season was limited to Big Ten games only, 44 of them.
But Bolt’s Huskers surprised many by winning the Big Ten outright and making an NCAA regional at No. 1 Arkansas.
NU beat the Hogs to force a decisive game three, and had that game tied 2-2 going to the bottom of the eighth. Then the Arkansas dropped the hammer.
Suddenly Bolt became the Music Man, but part of that was compared to the brutal dry spell in Husker football and men’s basketball.
Bolt spent the offseason reminding Nebraska fans that he's building a machine and he's just getting started. One day, what happened last season will be a letdown.
“That’s not our standard,” Bolt said of last season. “When I’ve done speaking engagements around the state, that’s the point I make.
“I don’t consider that a great season. We didn’t get past the point where our goals were. We wanted to host a regional and we wanted to win the regional.
“Now, we won the Big Ten. That is never to be discounted. That is a huge accomplishment the way we did it, 44-game season, all conference games, that was a grind.
“But I don’t consider that to be a great year. I’ve been part of great years before. That was a stepping stone year. And it’s only a stepping stone if you build on it.”
And there’s so much more out there. Hosting an NCAA regional. Advancing past the first weekend. Winning the Big Ten tournament — and doing it in Omaha.
Nebraska has never done the latter. And it’s been 2005 since the last super regional.
There’s a lot left on the plate. But Bolt has an insatiable appetite for learning and winning.
It’s a reminder that he’s still 42 and entering his third year as a head coach of a Division I program. He hasn’t got anything figured out.
In fact, he’s of the philosophy that you never get it figured out. The games, the players, the challenge always changes.
And the chase never ends. That’s what drives coaches like Bolt.
He’s a football fan, so he’s drawn to Nick Saban and Bill Belichick. Might as well start at the top.
Bolt cites the Patriot Way: “Do your job. It’s the process — showing up and don’t care what anybody says or thinks of you. Just go do your thing.”
One of the things fans and players like about Bolt is that he’s comfortable — and confident — in his own skin. Example: bringing his mentor, Rob Childress, into the program as a consultant.
Maybe some young coaches would be insecure about bringing in their mentor, being in his shadow, being looked at as forever the kid. Not Bolt.
“I like to read,” he says. “I like to study ways to make us better. You got to be yourself. You can’t have all these new and grand ideas every year and start from scratch. Then you lose your foundation.
“But I think if you’re not evolving, you’re dying.”
You build the foundation. But you never stop building, never stop tinkering.
You never walk on water. You find a better way to swim.
Bolt is all aboard Trev Alberts’ mission to make each Nebraska sports program about chasing excellence and making winning matter more.
Of course, Bolt was already putting that into action before Alberts was hired.
One of the great challenges of coaching — perhaps the Holy Grail — is getting the players to figure it out for themselves. And then do it without being told.
Bolt talked about a practice last Friday. Early season. The players are still wiping away rust.
He talked about a game the Nebraska coaches play with the players, doing things to try to throw them off their game.
Last Friday, in the first two weeks of practice, the players won.
“We sometimes try to get them to mess up so they can be mentally tough,” Bolt said.
“It was a day we were trying to get them sped up and they were just not having any of it.
“That’s the mindset that’s going to get us where we want to: above and beyond when you get in a big game.”
After practice, Bolt gathered the team and told them a story from the 2005 season. He was a graduate assistant for Mike Anderson that year.
“In the post-season, it popped up that we were going to play Miami in the super regional,” Bolt said. “Joe Simokaitis (shortstop) made the comment “That will be fun when we beat Miami to go to the College World Series.’
“That’s the difference between we hope to win and the expectation to win. That’s what gets you over the top.”
Bolt’s third Husker team is full of veterans from last year but also plenty of holes to fill, especially in the outfield. A pitching rotation, bullpen roles, all that.
It’s loaded with baseball talent and depth and potential. But there’s a lot of work to be done.
Except with attitude. And expectation.
That starts at the top. Bolt was asked if there was any issue with the team’s attitude coming off last year’s success. He smiled.
Arkansas 6, Nebraska 2.
“I don’t even have to talk about it,” Bolt said. “There’s never been any sort of indication that we think we’ve arrived or have this fake confidence going on.
“They’re confident enough to know we’re going to be good but humble enough to know we have to show up and work every day. That part of it I don’t have to worry about.
“I’m just proud of how they operate. They’re low maintenance.”
A good thing to have, when you’re building.
