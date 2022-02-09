Shatel: Will Bolt is building a machine at Nebraska. And he's just getting started

Last Friday, in the first two weeks of practice, the players won.

“We sometimes try to get them to mess up so they can be mentally tough,” Bolt said.

“It was a day we were trying to get them sped up and they were just not having any of it.

“That’s the mindset that’s going to get us where we want to: above and beyond when you get in a big game.”

After practice, Bolt gathered the team and told them a story from the 2005 season. He was a graduate assistant for Mike Anderson that year.

“In the post-season, it popped up that we were going to play Miami in the super regional,” Bolt said. “Joe Simokaitis (shortstop) made the comment “That will be fun when we beat Miami to go to the College World Series.’

“That’s the difference between we hope to win and the expectation to win. That’s what gets you over the top.”

Bolt’s third Husker team is full of veterans from last year but also plenty of holes to fill, especially in the outfield. A pitching rotation, bullpen roles, all that.