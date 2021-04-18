Shay Schanaman, relievers help first-place Huskers cap sweep of Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Nebraska began the weekend where it finished: with a half-game lead atop the Big Ten. But will that add up to a different start to next week?

The Huskers, who have won 13 of 15 games after capping a sweep of Penn State with Sunday's 5-3 victory, were just outside the Top 25 last week. And against the Nittany Lions, who came into the series 11th in the 13-team league, Nebraska did a little bit of everything to maintain what has become its best start to a season since 2008.

On Sunday, the Husker (18-6) got another solid start from junior Shay Schanaman. The converted reliever from Grand Island went six innings, then gave way to Jake Bunz in the seventh and Spencer Schwellenbach for the eighth and ninth. They retired all nine batters in order.

Of the three runs charged to Shay Schanaman (4-0), one was earned. He struck out five without a walk and scattered seven hits, going at least six innings for the fourth straight time. His offense, meanwhile, scored in four straight innings. The Huskers managed seven hits but took advantage of five walks and four PSU (8-16) errors.