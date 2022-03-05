Shay Schanaman's gem continues rebound for Nebraska's starting pitchers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Shay Schanaman twirled a three-hitter and the Nebraska offense capitalized on multiple Northwestern State mistakes in a 6-0 victory Saturday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Huskers didn’t list a probable starter for the game all week after Schanaman began his season with two rough outings and a ERA above 10. But the senior right-hander responded with the best performance of his college career, scattering five baserunners with eight strikeouts in NU’s first complete-game shutout since Jake Meyers' against Western Carolina in 2017.

“He wasn’t laboring at any point in that game,” coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “He was in total control, in command of all of his pitches, he was on attack. Couldn’t be prouder of him.”

NU’s lineup shook off its Friday malaise with some opportunistic scoring against right-hander Johnathan Harmon. A Leighton Banjoff single and fielder’s choice that allowed Jack Steil to reach safely in the second inning bought an extra out that Garrett Anglim used to line an RBI single to left field for an early lead.

Nebraska (3-7) broke things open in the fifth thanks to a pair of Demon throwing errors and a wild pitch along with a run-scoring hit from freshman Luke Jessen. A walk and Steil single in the sixth set up a Core Jackson sacrifice fly to push the advantage to 5-0. Steil added another sac fly in the eighth.

Just as encouraging for the Huskers was limiting their own punchouts to two. They executed multiple hit and runs, as well.

“All the things our offense is designed to do, we did that today,” Bolt said.

But the star was Schanaman, who didn’t allow anyone to reach third base and never needed more than 15 pitches to complete a frame while collecting first-pitch strikes on 22 of the 31 batters he faced. The Grand Island grad continued the bounceback of Nebraska starting pitching — those Husker hurlers compiled an ERA of 10.80 across the first seven games but has tossed 20⅔ scoreless stanzas in Arlington after Koty Frank and Kyle Perry impressed Friday.

Schanaman’s day included virtually no drama.

He allowed one-out singles in the first and fourth innings and a two-out walk in the seventh. An infield throwing error went nowhere in the fifth and a leadoff single in the ninth disappeared on a 3-6-3 double play. His slider was breaking throughout, helping with the strikeouts as well as 12 ground-ball outs. He needed 95 pitches overall.

Nebraska completes its weekend against host UT-Arlington at 2:45 p.m.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.