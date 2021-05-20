Sinkerballer Chance Hroch has stayed grounded in one season with Nebraska baseball

Chance Hroch saves most of the mustache maintenance for game days. Getting it to look like something a turn-of-the-century western villain might sport doesn’t just happen.
The ends haven’t curled well lately, so the Nebraska senior righty pitcher will be trying a new wax for the season’s stretch run. He has some tiny scissors to trim it before each series — the 'stache mostly grows discreetly behind a mask during the week.
“I wasn’t really expecting to be the mustache guy,” said Hroch (pronounced ROACH). “But it’s good to be the mustache guy instead of the old guy because I was the old guy in the fall. It’s definitely funny, and that’s what I was going for.”
The facial hair is into the late innings for Hroch, the eldest player on Nebraska’s roster who turns 24 next month. His fiancé — he proposed to his girlfriend, Elisa, last winter — has joked that Hroch’s hairy friend isn’t invited to the wedding.
But for all the quirks Hroch is known for around the clubhouse, his broader reputation as a reliable veteran in the rotation has been critical to the Huskers’ rise this spring. A year ago he was getting ready to enter the transfer portal after the pandemic wiped out his last season at New Mexico State. His time in a brand-new place has gone better than he ever could have hoped — even the weather has been a pleasant surprise for the California native.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without him, there’s no doubt about it in my mind,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “…You know what you’re going to get from him each time out.”
Mostly, lots of ground-ball outs. Hroch picked up a sinker as a sophomore in 2018 after NMSU pitching coach Anthony Claggett — a former sinkerballer with the Yankees and Pirates — suggested he develop one. He found a grip he liked after about six months and began to command the pitch with just the right amount of late drop.
The offering helped Hroch post a career earned-run average of 3.13 in nearly 150 innings at New Mexico State, a notoriously hitter-friendly destination with games at elevation. He settled in as a weekend starter his last two years, opting to leave in 2020 only after the shutdown and a coaching change. Seeking a higher-profile school to boost his pro stock, he chose Nebraska over schools like Oregon, Arizona and UC-Irvine last June when he entered the portal.
This season 52% of his outs have come on the ground. In his past five starts, that increases to 60% compared to 17% in the air and 23% via strikeout. The mix of sinker, slider, fastball and changeup often leaves opponents rolling over to an infielder. He owns a 4.55 ERA in 59⅓ frames overall.
“I like to be the guy that people go back to the dugout like, ‘Man, I should have hit that guy. I should have hit that a mile,’” Hroch said. “And then they’re mad at themselves because they didn’t. Meanwhile I’m up on the mound smiling because I got an out.”
Even without his best stuff against Northwestern last weekend, he grinded for 4⅔ innings by keeping everything down in the strike zone and leaning on his defense. It was the kind of start that reminded him how far he has come handling pressure on the mound. Two years ago he might “freak out” if he gave up two singles in a row. Now he controls his breathing, slows down the moment and focuses on the next pitch.
Hroch will rely on the same approach for the next few months, which figure to be “incredibly” uncertain. As someone with a degree in finance who is working on a masters in family financial planning, he likes to strategize. But there’s no telling if he gets picked up by a pro organization in July or where he and his fiancé might be living in the fall before they get married in December. If nothing else, he has one more summer in the collegiate Northwoods League before life after baseball.
“I’m pretty old now, so we’ll see,” Hroch said. “I’m older than (Nebraska outfielder) Mojo (Hagge), so that’s something.”
Hroch started a trend of engagements on the team followed by Hagge and most recently Sunday starter Shay Schanaman. What he walked into last fall, he said, was a strong existing culture where coaches emphasized how every little thing players did added up. There’s a selflessness that marks these Huskers, he said, and the passion for Nebraska athletics is unlike anything he experienced elsewhere.
Bolt said Hroch is among the many Huskers who own their jobs off the field too. He considers the 6-foot-3 hurler a good potential future coach with how observant he is on days he’s not pitching. Hroch takes notes on hitter tendencies before his starts. He has pointed out defensive shifts and pitching sequences an opponent is using that have influenced games.
He plans to impact a few more in the coming weeks. When things seem up in the air, the sinkerballer does what he does best — stay grounded.
“This year has played out a lot better than I was expecting,” Hroch said. “The guys are great. I was expecting to be part of a good team but I don’t know that I was expecting us to be as good as we are now.”
