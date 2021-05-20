Sinkerballer Chance Hroch has stayed grounded in one season with Nebraska baseball

Even without his best stuff against Northwestern last weekend, he grinded for 4⅔ innings by keeping everything down in the strike zone and leaning on his defense. It was the kind of start that reminded him how far he has come handling pressure on the mound. Two years ago he might “freak out” if he gave up two singles in a row. Now he controls his breathing, slows down the moment and focuses on the next pitch.

Hroch will rely on the same approach for the next few months, which figure to be “incredibly” uncertain. As someone with a degree in finance who is working on a masters in family financial planning, he likes to strategize. But there’s no telling if he gets picked up by a pro organization in July or where he and his fiancé might be living in the fall before they get married in December. If nothing else, he has one more summer in the collegiate Northwoods League before life after baseball.

“I’m pretty old now, so we’ll see,” Hroch said. “I’m older than (Nebraska outfielder) Mojo (Hagge), so that’s something.”