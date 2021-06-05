Sinkerballer Chance Hroch may be key to Huskers grounding top-seeded Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Can the sinkerballer keep things grounded?
The answer will be critical to whether Nebraska can pull the upset Saturday night against No. 1 overall seed Arkansas.
The Hogs follow the major-league approach to scoring by hitting lots of home runs (1.66 per game, fifth nationally) and drawing walks (321, third). It’s worked well for them too, generating 7.6 runs per game (16th). They quickly made up an early 3-0 deficit Friday against NJIT with five long balls.
In many ways, Nebraska right-hander Chance Hroch (pronounced ROACH) is the ideal starter to try to solve the powerful Razorbacks lineup. He pounds the strike zone (19 walks in 74⅓ innings) and coaxes ground ball after ground ball. In his past seven starts, more than 52% of his outs have come on the ground, including seven double plays. That number is almost exactly 50% on the season overall.
“I like to be the guy that people go back to the dugout like, ‘Man, I should have hit that guy. I should have hit that a mile,’” Hroch told The World-Herald last month. “And then they’re mad at themselves because they didn’t. Meanwhile I’m up on the mound smiling because I got an out.”
Hroch is also the oldest Husker — he turns 24 in 11 days — and is engaged to be married this winter while pursing an eventual future in financial planning. With more than 11,000 Hogs fans ready to pack Baum-Walker Stadium, the grad transfer from New Mexico State making his 33rd career start has the demeanor to not let the moment get too big.
And should Arkansas struggle to strike through the air, it may have to turn to less familiar methods to score. Its batting average (.272, 125th), sacrifice bunts (10, 246th) and stealing (0.73/game, 286th) have been so-so elements to its offense. The team is 38-7 when going deep and 9-3 otherwise.
“For me it’s just trusting the defense and making sure the stuff’s down,” Hroch said recently. “I can navigate whether I have my best stuff or my worst stuff as long as I do those two things.”
Other musings ahead of Saturday night’s game:
» Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn strongly hinted Friday that ace lefty Patrick Wicklander will start against the Huskers. But the “ace” moniker is a recent one for the 6-foot-1 junior out of California.
Wicklander (2.19 ERA) didn’t pitch well enough to begin the season in the rotation but earned his way back through multiple bullpen appearances. A strikeout hurler, his high pitch counts have typically meant he’s good for five or six innings. He most recently went 3⅔ frames and 65 pitches against Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament on May 27, giving up three runs.
» The Hogs and Huskers played similar regional openers Friday. Each fell behind in the early innings, then rallied back in the middle ones before holding on late. Both schools begrudgingly turned to their elite closers in tight spots, adding intrigue to Saturday night.
Arkansas used seven pitchers overall against NJIT, allowing eight runs on 11 hits and seven walks, on a day it hoped to save some arms. It notably called upon superstar reliever Kevin Kopps as it early as it has all year in the fourth — drawing murmurs and quiet curses from the partisan crowd — and he went 2⅓ innings and 24 pitches. No one threw more than 43 pitches, though the staff is also without recently-injured regulars in starter Peyton Pallette and swing man Zebulon Vermillion.
Nebraska closer Spencer Schwellenbach got the final five outs against Northeastern on 29 pitches after setup man Jake Bunz made just eight throws. Koty Frank (3⅔ innings, 48 pitches) was crucial in relief after ace southpaw Cade Povich (64) struggled into the fourth. Povich’s relatively low pitch count may leave the door open for a potential return later this weekend if necessary.
» Nebraska hasn’t begun a regional 2-0 since its last run to the College World Series in 2005. The only other time the Huskers have played the No. 1 overall national seed was 2001, when they lost to Cal State Fullerton 5-4 in the CWS.
402-444-1201,