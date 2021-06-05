Sinkerballer Chance Hroch may be key to Huskers grounding top-seeded Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Can the sinkerballer keep things grounded?

The answer will be critical to whether Nebraska can pull the upset Saturday night against No. 1 overall seed Arkansas.

The Hogs follow the major-league approach to scoring by hitting lots of home runs (1.66 per game, fifth nationally) and drawing walks (321, third). It’s worked well for them too, generating 7.6 runs per game (16th). They quickly made up an early 3-0 deficit Friday against NJIT with five long balls.

In many ways, Nebraska right-hander Chance Hroch (pronounced ROACH) is the ideal starter to try to solve the powerful Razorbacks lineup. He pounds the strike zone (19 walks in 74⅓ innings) and coaxes ground ball after ground ball. In his past seven starts, more than 52% of his outs have come on the ground, including seven double plays. That number is almost exactly 50% on the season overall.

“I like to be the guy that people go back to the dugout like, ‘Man, I should have hit that guy. I should have hit that a mile,’” Hroch told The World-Herald last month. “And then they’re mad at themselves because they didn’t. Meanwhile I’m up on the mound smiling because I got an out.”