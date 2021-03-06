 Skip to main content
Six-run third inning powers Husker baseball to first win of 2021
BASEBALL

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Chance Hroch lasted six-plus innings in his Nebraska debut and the offense backed him with a big frame in a 7-2 win to begin a doubleheader Saturday.

Hroch, a graduate transfer from New Mexico State, used an efficient 82 pitches to help dispatch the Boilermakers in the seven-inning game. He struck out three and induced eight groundouts as the Huskers won for the first time in 2021.

Buoyed by a pair of Purdue errors, the offense broke out with a six-run third frame and converted in clutch moments after going 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position in Friday’s loss. Freshman Max Anderson ended NU’s 0-for-11 start in that category to open the season with a two-run single with the bases loaded. Luke Roskam also collected an RBI single and Joe Acker added a two-run hit in the uprising. Purdue dropped an Efry Cervantes fly ball to right that plated another Husker.

Nebraska (1-1) swelled the lead to 7-0 in the sixth on a Spencer Schellenbach RBI hit.

Anderson, a Millard West graduate, ended the day 3 for 4 with a double and two singles. The infielder and designated hitter is 6 for 9 to begin his college career after swatting a home run Friday. Senior Jaxon Hallmark was 4 for 5 and NU collected 12 hits overall Saturday.

Hroch turned away Purdue time and again, working out of jams in the second, third, and fifth innings. A pair of triples in the sixth led to a pair of runs and ended the shutout. Junior-college transfer and Lincoln High graduate Cam Wynne made his Nebraska debut out of the bullpen in the seventh, getting the Boilermakers 1-2-3 after they put two men on against Hroch.

The second game of the doubleheader will follow later this afternoon.​

A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010

