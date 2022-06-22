Southern Mississippi DH Charlie Fischer transfers to Nebraska baseball

LINCOLN — Nebraska baseball's roster rebuild continued Wednesday with the transfer of Southern Mississippi infielder Charlie Fischer, who announced his decision on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 216-pound Fischer, had a big 2021 season before struggling in 2022 with a hand injury. Last season, Fischer started 53 games at designated hitter, hitting seven home runs and 37 RBI while posting a team-best .467 on-base percentage. Batting from the left side, he got first-team All-Conference USA honors as a result.

In 2022, Fischer struggled to start the season, going 1 for 17 over the first month before being shelved with a hand injury. He returned in late April and improved to some degree, hitting .167 for the year.

The Edina, Minnesota native will head to Nebraska with one year of eligibility remaining. He's the latest transfer to join the team for the 2023 season, as the Huskers look to rebound from a 23-30 campaign that left them out of the Big Ten Tournament.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.