Spencer Schwellenbach, other Huskers passed over in first round of MLB draft

Considered a possible first-round selection, Nebraska’s Spencer Schwellenbach didn’t hear his name called Sunday night during the MLB draft.

College baseball’s two-way player of the year and a first-team All-American, the shortstop/closer was not one of the first 30 players selected in the draft’s opening round. He also was not picked in the subsequent six-player compensation round.

The second through 10th rounds will be held Monday, while the 11th through 20th rounds will be Tuesday.

Schwellenbach, who batted .284 and was 3-1 with a 0.57 ERA, still has a chance to be Nebraska’s highest pick in the Big Ten era. Ryan Boldt was selected 53rd overall in the second round of the 2016 draft.

MLB.com ranks Schwellenbach as the 54th overall draft prospect.

Other Huskers who have drawn draft interest are four-year outfielder Jaxon Hallmark and left-hander Cade Povich, a graduate of Bellevue West.

Two of the program’s top recruits — Drew Christo of Elkhorn and Chase Mason of Hurley, South Dakota — also are considered strong draft prospects.

Nebraska has had a player drafted or signed in every year but one since 1977. A 27-year streak ended last summer because of the shortened 2020 draft.