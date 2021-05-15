 Skip to main content
Sunday's game between Nebraska and Northwestern canceled due to COVID
BASEBALL

Nebraska announced that Sunday's baseball game between the Huskers and Northwestern has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Wildcats' program.

The decision to cancel was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution, according to a Nebraska press release.

“They don’t have any pitching left,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “So it’s going to be a health-and-safety thing as far as I’m concerned.”

The Huskers defeated the Wildcats twice this weekend before the cancellation, winning Friday 12-2 and Saturday 11-5.

NU returns to action next weekend for a pair of games against Indiana and Ohio State.

