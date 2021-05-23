Texas A&M not renewing contract of baseball coach and former Nebraska assistant Rob Childress

Texas A&M announced Sunday it is parting ways with baseball coach Rob Childress, ending a relationship of 16 years with the former Nebraska assistant.
Childress — considered one of the best pitching coaches in the college game — guided the Aggies to the NCAA tournament for 13 straight seasons, a streak that ended this weekend when the program was eliminated from SEC tournament contention. The string of consecutive postseason bids had been the third longest in the country behind Florida State (42) and Vanderbilt (14).
A&M decided not to renew Childress’ contract, which expires June 30, according to a school release. It added that it will immediately begin a national search for a new head coach.
“In our analysis, we believe the program needs a new voice and a new identity, and our search for the next head coach will begin immediately,” A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said in a statement. “We, as Aggies, have high expectations for Texas A&M baseball, and we believe this is the best college baseball program in the country and we will attract a great head coach.”
Childress ends his A&M career with a record of 622-336-3. His run includes six NCAA regional titles, two conference regular-season championships, four league tourney titles and College World Series appearances in 2011 and 2017. The Aggies didn’t win a game in Omaha either time.
Childress rose to prominence with the Huskers, helping them reach the CWS in 2001, 2002 and 2005. The first two trips to Omaha came under coach Dave Van Horn, who left for Arkansas — where he remains, to great success — following the 2002 campaign. Childress took the A&M head job after NU’s last CWS run in 2005.
The current Nebraska team has more ties to Texas A&M than any other program, including all three-full time coaches. Head coach Will Bolt served as an assistant under Childress from 2015-19 and was a volunteer coach there in 2006-07 for the man he played under at Nebraska in the early 2000s. Bolt has spent more time coaching in College Station (seven years) than Lincoln (six) in his career and is a Texas native with family in the area.
NU pitching coach Jeff Christy was a volunteer coach at A&M in 2017 and 2018. Lance Harvell — the Husker hitting coach and recruiting coordinator — was a catcher there in 2005 and 2006 and graduated from the school that spring before returning to work as a graduate assistant in 2008 and 2009.
Even Nebraska’s baseball strength coach, Bryce Siecko, has an A&M background working the same position in Texas in 2018-19. And NU director of player development, Evan Helman, has a brother, Michael Helman, who was a standout infielder with the Aggies before being selected in the 11th round of the 2018 MLB draft.
Three current Husker players also have Aggies backgrounds. Senior outfielder Logan Foster played three years there before transferring to Lincoln. Reliever Cam Wynne also transferred in after pitching at A&M for the abbreviated 2020 season. Freshman third baseman Max Anderson — a lead contender for Big Ten Freshman of the Year — was a longtime A&M commit and signed there before a pandemic-related roster crunch prompted his late-summer move to Nebraska.
Texas A&M’s program also includes multiple other Nebraska connections. Assistant coach Justin Seely played his last season with the Huskers in 2003 and was a volunteer coach with the team in 2006-07. He has been with the Aggies for 13 seasons. Volunteer coach Kyle Simonds is a Grand Island native.
Childress also recruited talent from Nebraska. Players on the 2021 team are infielder Logan Sartori (Lincoln Southwest) and utilityman Zane Schmidt (Kearney).
