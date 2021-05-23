Texas A&M not renewing contract of baseball coach and former Nebraska assistant Rob Childress

Childress rose to prominence with the Huskers, helping them reach the CWS in 2001, 2002 and 2005. The first two trips to Omaha came under coach Dave Van Horn, who left for Arkansas — where he remains, to great success — following the 2002 campaign. Childress took the A&M head job after NU’s last CWS run in 2005.

The current Nebraska team has more ties to Texas A&M than any other program, including all three-full time coaches. Head coach Will Bolt served as an assistant under Childress from 2015-19 and was a volunteer coach there in 2006-07 for the man he played under at Nebraska in the early 2000s. Bolt has spent more time coaching in College Station (seven years) than Lincoln (six) in his career and is a Texas native with family in the area.

NU pitching coach Jeff Christy was a volunteer coach at A&M in 2017 and 2018. Lance Harvell — the Husker hitting coach and recruiting coordinator — was a catcher there in 2005 and 2006 and graduated from the school that spring before returning to work as a graduate assistant in 2008 and 2009.