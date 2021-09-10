The fall is when Nebraska baseball's leaders are born

“It’ll be big to see how the personality presents itself with so many new faces again and so many young guys that are trying to earn their keep a little bit,” Bolt said.

Before last year Nebraska hadn’t elected any captains since Bolt was one as a senior on the ’02 College World Series squad. It will have new captains next season — perhaps announced in the fall or spring — and every season Bolt's in charge. The thinking goes that if there are no captains, sometimes the role goes unfilled.

Two Huskers that spoke with the media last week appear to be strong candidates for the job. Third-year slugging utilityman Cam Chick recalled with conviction the impact upperclassmen like Angelo Altavilla, Alex Henwood and Nate Fisher had on him as a freshman.

“I think we’re relatively the same in the character of the team (from last year),” Chick said. “As of right now we’re pretty close even with it being three weeks into school.”

Perry, entering his fourth season, is among the program’s most vocal members. Coaches brought him on road trips last year — even on weekends he couldn't pitch — because of his knack for lifting up others. Encouragement, fire, humor — the left-hander out of Millard South was creative in getting his message across.