The Huskers got to play baseball again, and that will 'lift your spirits up'

Will Bolt had one quick request for his players as the entire Nebraska baseball team gathered near the Haymarket Park mound Thursday afternoon.

Let’s see those smiles.

Players pulled down their black-and-red masks to reveal grins, and if only for a moment, it was a reminder of how good it felt to enjoy a slice of normalcy. And there was plenty to be upbeat about. Their first fall scrimmage, with the live video stream collecting 38,000 views on Facebook, offered multiple hints at how much fun the team could have next spring.

“The mental state is they’re excited,” said Bolt, NU’s head coach, on a Zoom call with reporters Friday. “They’re excited to be back.”

Added sophomore hitter Cam Chick: “It really does make you happy and lift your spirits up for sure.”

Bolt confirmed what those who watched the scrimmage saw repeatedly. NU has dramatically increased its depth at multiple positions from last year. Part of that is welcoming 17 newcomers to the program. Part of it is retaining three contributing seniors from last year in outfielders Mojo Hagge and Joe Acker along with catcher Luke Roskam.