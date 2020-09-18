The Huskers got to play baseball again, and that will 'lift your spirits up'

Will Bolt had one quick request for his players as the entire Nebraska baseball team gathered near the Haymarket Park mound Thursday afternoon.
Let’s see those smiles.
Players pulled down their black-and-red masks to reveal grins, and if only for a moment, it was a reminder of how good it felt to enjoy a slice of normalcy. And there was plenty to be upbeat about. Their first fall scrimmage, with the live video stream collecting 38,000 views on Facebook, offered multiple hints at how much fun the team could have next spring.
“The mental state is they’re excited,” said Bolt, NU’s head coach, on a Zoom call with reporters Friday. “They’re excited to be back.”
Added sophomore hitter Cam Chick: “It really does make you happy and lift your spirits up for sure.”
Bolt confirmed what those who watched the scrimmage saw repeatedly. NU has dramatically increased its depth at multiple positions from last year. Part of that is welcoming 17 newcomers to the program. Part of it is retaining three contributing seniors from last year in outfielders Mojo Hagge and Joe Acker along with catcher Luke Roskam.
The influx of talent is particularly obvious on the infield with the addition of freshmen Max Anderson, Brice Matthews and Jack Steil as well as junior college transfer Efrain Cervantes. Anderson, a Millard West grad and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, is especially likely to earn an early spot in the lineup.
“I think the bat’s going to play, it’s going to play pretty quickly,” Bolt said. “It’s hopefully a good problem to have when you feel like you’ve got multiple guys that deserve to play. And they’ll get the shot as long as they continue to work hard.”
Those newcomers — along with returning infielders Spencer Schwellenbach, Jaxon Hallmark, Leighton Banjoff and Luke Boynton — allow NU to be flexible elsewhere. Chick, for example, started in left field Thursday despite two years of mostly infield duty.
Husker coaches now also feel more comfortable exploring Schwellenbach on the mound in addition to him being one of the team’s most potent hitters. After walking just 27 batters and striking out 233 in 154 career innings at his Michigan high school, the sophomore is likely to become “a back-end type guy,” Bolt said, though he added “I don’t quite know what to expect yet.” Schwellenbach hasn’t pitched at Nebraska to this point while recovering from an arm injury.
Schwellenbach would join Lincoln High grad and recent junior college transfer Cam Wynne — a power righty with velocity in the mid-90s — in a bullpen that was a weakness for NU in the abbreviated 15-game season last spring. Factor in a potential return to the ‘pen for 2020 hard-throwing starter Colby Gomes and the rise of junior Paul Tillotson, Max Schreiber and others, and the relief corps could quickly become an asset.
Schreiber, who settled into an effective long-relief role last year, said the talent is already evident across the roster.
“I feel like this team is a lot more dynamic, there’s a lot more talent,” Schreiber said. “So exciting to see these guys go out there and see what they’re capable of.”
More mound experience likely means a revamped starting rotation too. Sophomore Shay Schanaman is making the transition from reliever to starter and dominated the Expedition League during the summer with an earned-run average hovering around 1.00. NU also added New Mexico State grad transfer Chance Hroch and former juco player Koty Frank. Meanwhile, returning sophomore lefty Cade Povich is a near lock to keep a weekend starting job.
“We’ve added some pieces that are versatile, athletic, physical,” Bolt said. “Hopefully durability comes from that. Just have the ability to have some moving parts.”
Other notes from Friday’s press conference:
» The 42 players on the fall roster is the same number Nebraska had entering last fall.
» Among the players out or limited this fall are Kyle Perry, Colby Gomes, Tyler Martin and Connor Curry. Perry, a sophomore lefty who would have been a contender to start, will be “full-time umpire,” Bolt said, after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June. Gomes had a “small procedure” but should be playing catch in a few weeks. Martin, a lefty, is out for the year. Curry should return “soon” from last year’s arm injury.
» Players are fighting some of their baseball instincts during a pandemic. Chick said players didn’t swarm Boynton after his home run Thursday, but found other ways to celebrate the moment from a distance.
