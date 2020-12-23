The pandemic took baseball from Cody Asche, so the former Husker earned his degree

Asche found the academic pursuits to be more than just a way to pass the time. Studying was a healthy outlet for the anger and grief he felt for having a baseball season stolen from him. This wasn’t a situation where he promised his parents he would get a degree — in fact, he'd often told his wife, Angie, he hoped he would never have to go back to school.

And in an alternate universe, he concedes, he probably wouldn’t have. If Jewell wasn’t still at Nebraska. If his baseball career ended under normal circumstances and he quickly transitioned to coaching or a different job. Multiple MLB contracts set him up well financially too.

“I’m just proud I took advantage of an opportunity to get it done,” Asche said. “Now it’s something that no one can take away from me.”

The future remains as uncertain as ever. Asche hopes to play a few more years but knows his time is limited, even as a defender who can play outfield and infield. MLB eliminated 42 minor-league affiliates this year, making jobs even harder to come by as he strives to prove he’s not “an old bum.” He doesn’t want COVID to be the reason he never plays competitive baseball again.