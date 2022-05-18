This weekend is the last home series for Nebraska baseball's seniors. Or is it?

LINCOLN — Cam Chick isn’t ready to think about it. Not yet.

The Nebraska co-captain and fourth-year lineup regular has major life milestones coming in the months ahead. He and his fiancée — former Nebraska women’s soccer player Allison Ulness — are getting married in September. He’s on track to graduate in December with a degree in management and economics, which will ideally catapult him into a career in medical sales.

Another mile marker is less defined for the longtime utility player. Is this his last year in a Husker uniform?

Under normal circumstances, Chick’s baseball future would be clear cut. But the additional season of eligibility borne from the cancelled 2020 season gives him a decision to make — run it back once more or move on.

“I don’t want to see the finish line just yet,” Chick said. “Trying to just take it one game at a time and play where my feet are.”

For at least a few more days, his cleats and those of his fellow “seniors” will be firmly planted at Haymarket Park as they look to buck long odds by extending Nebraska’s season into the Big Ten tournament in Omaha next week. Whenever the end comes, the program’s fourth-year players will scatter for the summer not knowing how many will return in August.

NU has 10 such members not counting senior left-handed reliever Tyler Martin, who was removed from the team this month for violating team rules. Most are familiar names — among them weekend starters Shay Schanaman and Koty Frank, catcher Griffin Everitt and infielders Efry Cervantes, Colby Gomes and Chick. Top injured pitchers Kyle Perry and Jake Bunz too along with reserve pitcher Caleb Feekin and catcher Nick Wimmers.

The Huskers and their coaches have had early conversations, with more to follow after the season when myriad factors become clearer. Who wants to come back? Who has the chance to play professionally? Who has schoolwork left? What the roster configuration looks like with a new recruiting class that includes nine junior-college prospects?

Big Red could in theory retain everyone from the current team except for fifth-year pitcher Dawson McCarville, a transfer who settled into a midweek starting role.

“There’s a lot of things up in the air when it comes to the roster,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “Really no different than any other year.”

Perry, a lefty who began the spring as the Friday starter before undergoing his second Tommy John surgery in April, intends to return in 2023, Bolt said. The plan for Bunz is less clear while the exact nature of his injury remains unclear.

Everitt, a co-captain and one of the team’s most productive hitters, said he considers himself a senior but won’t break down his options until the season ends. Frank — a righty who has exceled as a starter and reliever and will graduate in December with a marketing degree — said he expects to be back in red unless the MLB draft in mid-July provides him an opportunity.

“If we don’t make the Big Ten tournament, I wouldn’t think that guys would just say ‘Oh we didn’t make the postseason so I’m done,’” Frank said. “But it just depends on the guy.”

Schanaman was the first Husker to play a season while married in more than a decade and earned his degree in business economics last December. A second household income would be nice, he said this spring, but he’s not necessarily ready to close the metaphorical door on baseball either.

“It’s going to be hard to not come back if I don’t get the opportunity to play pro ball,” Schanaman said. “It will be one of those things that I’ll regret not doing and wouldn’t regret doing. I definitely feel older looking at some of these younger guys but I don’t know if I feel like a true senior just because it’s gone so fast.”

The class is a mix of backgrounds, split between Huskers who spent their enter careers in Lincoln and those who arrived out of junior college. It’s a resilient bunch, multiple members agreed — many endured a coaching change together after Darin Erstad retired abruptly in the summer of 2019 and everyone had their 2020 campaigns wiped away by the pandemic. Most also were part of Nebraska’s Big Ten championship team last year.

And now the end is near. Maybe.

“This season hasn’t gone the way anyone wanted it to or expected it to,” Everitt said. “But we show up every day, we keep bringing the right attitude, the right mindset and trusting the process.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.