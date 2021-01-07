Top-rated Canadian prospect Caleb Clark commits to Nebraska baseball

Clark will follow the same path as 2021 signee and middle infielder Core Jackson, who is part of the same travel program and who also discovered Nebraska through Stern. Jackson will be the first Canada native to suit up for Big Red in two full decades when he arrives next year.

Stern told The World-Herald last spring he’s honest with his players about their options. He opened his club program in 2013, three years after his final season in the major leagues.

“I’m not doing any insider trading, but I obviously have ties,” Stern said then. “Nebraska is in my blood. At the end of the day, some of the best baseball experiences I have in my life were with the people there. I really believe in the mentality. I want any of these kids to go to a spot where they can succeed. I’m a big fan of what’s going on at Nebraska. If it works out and it works into what they’re doing, I would love nothing better than for Canadian kids getting a chance to go play at Nebraska.”

Clark has yet to visit Nebraska but built a strong relationship with recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell in recent months, bonding over their shared Christian faith. Virtual tours of impressive facilities helped. So did feedback from Jackson and Stern, both of whom Clark has known for years.