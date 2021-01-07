Top-rated Canadian prospect Caleb Clark commits to Nebraska baseball

Caleb Clark was going to wait a couple weeks to decide where to play college baseball. That’s what he told Nebraska coaches Wednesday night on a Zoom call.
As it turned out, the top-rated prospect from Canada didn’t last two hours.
Clark — a two-way player as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman — became the seventh pledge for Nebraska’s 2022 class Wednesday before announcing his choice Thursday on social media. His other finalist was St. John’s.
Clark’s recruitment likely would have played out a bit longer had he not followed the Zoom chat by checking in Wednesday with Adam Stern, the coach of his Great Lakes Canadians travel team. Stern — a former Husker who was part of the same recruiting class as current NU coach Will Bolt in 1998 that powered the school’s first College World Series run — assured the standout that the staff in Lincoln was as quality as they come.
The teen called Nebraska back and committed on the spot.
“I’m fired up,” Clark said. “Honestly, this was probably the best decision I could have made. I love what Nebraska’s doing for baseball and I’m very excited to get there in 2022 and help this team get back to Omaha.”
The Orillia, Ontario, native becomes NU’s top-rated recruit in its 2022 group, with Perfect Game ranking him No. 299 overall and No. 1 in Canada. He’s a strikeout pitcher on the mound, throwing a fastball that touches 90 mph along with a changeup and slider. Coaches consider the 6-foot-2, 187-pounder a plus defender at first and a gap-to-gap threat known for being a good situational hitter.
Clark will follow the same path as 2021 signee and middle infielder Core Jackson, who is part of the same travel program and who also discovered Nebraska through Stern. Jackson will be the first Canada native to suit up for Big Red in two full decades when he arrives next year.
Stern told The World-Herald last spring he’s honest with his players about their options. He opened his club program in 2013, three years after his final season in the major leagues.
“I’m not doing any insider trading, but I obviously have ties,” Stern said then. “Nebraska is in my blood. At the end of the day, some of the best baseball experiences I have in my life were with the people there. I really believe in the mentality. I want any of these kids to go to a spot where they can succeed. I’m a big fan of what’s going on at Nebraska. If it works out and it works into what they’re doing, I would love nothing better than for Canadian kids getting a chance to go play at Nebraska.”
Clark has yet to visit Nebraska but built a strong relationship with recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell in recent months, bonding over their shared Christian faith. Virtual tours of impressive facilities helped. So did feedback from Jackson and Stern, both of whom Clark has known for years.
“I loved everything about the program,” Clark said. “They want to win and they’re hungry to win — they’re not just there to goof around and have fun. I really liked that.”
Perfect Game ranked Nebraska’s class 79th nationally before Clark’s commitment. The other six members are from the Midwest including Nebraska natives in outfielder Hayden Lewis (Yutan), pitcher/first baseman Nate Moquin (Millard South), pitcher/shortstop Brandon Lundquist (Millard North) and pitcher Sam Novotny (Millard West).