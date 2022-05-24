Two Huskers earn All-Big Ten baseball honors

Two of Nebraska’s breakout underclassmen end the spring with All-Big Ten baseball honors.

Left-handed pitcher Emmett Olson and outfielder Garrett Anglim both earned recognition Tuesday from league coaches. Olson lands on the All-B1G second team while Anglim joins the All-Freshman honorary squad.

Olson, a sophomore from Des Plaines, Illinois, made a smooth in-season transition from high-leverage reliever to Nebraska’s most reliable weekend starter. He finished third in the Big Ten in earned-run average (2.86) among qualified pitchers and struck out 65 batters against just 16 walks in 66 innings.

Anglim, a Papillion-La Vista graduate who redshirted last year, became NU’s everyday right fielder while starting 45 games overall. He led the team with a .303 batting average while adding 11 doubles, four homers, 28 RBIs and six steals.

Sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews was Nebraska’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Putting just one total Husker on the league’s first-, second- and third-teams is the fewest for the program in its decade as a Big Ten member. It had five last season while also claiming Coach of the Year, Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors en route to the conference championship. NU this season ended 23-30 and missed the eight-team B1G tournament.

League champ Maryland earned accolades for Coach of the Year (Rob Vaughn) and Player of the Year (Chris Alleyne). Iowa’s Adam Mazur is Pitcher of the Year while another Hawkeye, outfielder Keaton Anthony, is Freshman of the Year.​

