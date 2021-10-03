Two-way Elkhorn star Trey Frahm will come home to play for the Huskers

LINCOLN — Trey Frahm hopped on the first flight from Las Vegas on Friday morning. Reunion weekend was officially on.

Technically it was a recruiting visit to Nebraska for the two-way baseball standout who once starred for Elkhorn and did the same at the College of Southern Nevada last spring. But seemingly half of the current Husker roster was made up of guys he once played with or against in high school. He even caught up with some former Huskers who were in town for the weekend.

What struck Frahm was how much all of them improved on the field and matured as people. He wanted to be part of it.

The hard-throwing right-hander and power hitter became Nebraska’s latest pledge Sunday. He's the ninth commit for the Class of 2022 — fifth from within the state — and first from the junior college ranks.

“The guys just said it’s different, and you can see it in their eyes,” Frahm said. “These guys would do absolutely anything for Coach (Will) Bolt because they know Coach Bolt would do absolutely anything for them. That’s one of the great things I see.

"He knows the in-state guys want to come here. And if the coaches want that, too? Then you’ve got a program that’s on the verge of being the absolute best.”