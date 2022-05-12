Tyler Martin no longer with Nebraska baseball team

A thin Nebraska pitching staff will be even thinner for the home stretch of the season.

Senior left-hander Tyler Martin is no longer with the team because of a violation of team rules, coach Will Bolt said Thursday. Martin – a Webb City, Missouri, native who pitched for nearly four full seasons as a Husker – had a team-high 20 appearances this spring with a 4.32 earned-run average as a key bullpen arm.

“Next man up,” Bolt said.

Martin’s dismissal continues a run of attrition on Husker arms. Weekend starter Kyle Perry and starter/reliever swingman Jake Bunz have missed most of the year with injuries as has reliever Ethan Bradford. Colby Gomes – the closer to begin the campaign – has logged just 1 1/3 innings because of a hand fracture. Freshman Jaxon Jelkin, who impressed with a 2.31 ERA across 11 2/3 frames, was removed from the team last month because of rules violations.

Martin – with a 5.29 ERA across 49 1/3 career innings and 43 appearances – had been NU’s go-to left-hander in big late-game situations. Bunz, Perry and Bradford are also southpaws. The Huskers essentially have just three available lefties the rest of the spring in Saturday starter Emmett Olson, freshman starter/reliever Jackson Brockett and freshman reliever Chandler Benson.

Despite the pitching losses, Nebraska (19-27, 7-11 B1G) enters the road series at Illinois with a 4.77 ERA, good for fourth best in the Big Ten and 86th nationally. Younger players thrust into bigger roles have generally held their own – among them Brockett, Benson, Olson, freshman C.J. Hood and junior Braxton Bragg.

“They’ve gotten a stronger mentality,” NU catcher Griffin Everitt said. “When they come in the game, you can tell some guys especially come in there with a little something behind them. They’ve got some attitude on the mound. They’re not just up there hoping and wishing – they’re competing and getting after guys and trusting their stuff.”

Senior right-hander Koty Frank said he’s seen the younger hurlers work quickly, pounding the strike zone and trusting the defense. The Husker staff is issuing just 3.88 walks per nine innings, which is fewest in the Big Ten and 74th among Division I programs.

“Baseball is a game of failure and as a hitter you’re going nine against one, essentially,” Frank said. “So make them swing and make stuff happen. That’s been our key is forcing the action to happen and having that right mentality of staying on the attack.”

