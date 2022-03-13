UNO baseball scores a walk-off win over Nebraska

A Jack Lombardi double and Harrison Denk's RBI single sparked UNO to a 4-3 walk-off win over Nebraska on Sunday at Tal Anderson Field.

It's the Mavericks’ second victory against the Huskers in 11 tries as a Division I team. The schools meet again at 1 p.m. Monday at Haymarket Park.

Nebraska’s offense continued its early-season trend of piling up strikeouts, this time against UNO starter Charlie Bell. The junior college transfer fanned the side in the first and generally worked around minor trouble, getting punch-outs after walks in the third and fifth. The Huskers took an early 1-0 lead in the second when Josh Caron walked and stole a base and Core Jackson laced an RBI single to center on the eighth pitch of his at-bat.

Bell struck out eight and walked four in all, allowing the Jackson single and a Brice Matthews double off the center-field wall in the fifth.

Koty Frank — making his second start for the Huskers — absorbed all his damage in a three-run third.

Denk's double and Will Hanafan's bunt single plated a run when the ensuing throw to first base squirted through down the right-field line. Mike Boeve then cranked a first-pitch two-run blast out to left-center for his second homer of the spring to give the Mavs a 3-1 edge.

Frank settled in from there, retiring nine straight before Noah Greise singled to begin the sixth. Kyle Perry — Nebraska’s Saturday starter making his first relief appearance in two years — took over and kept the Mavs scoreless until the ninth.

The Huskers (4-9) tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when a two-out fielding error at shortstop preceded a Jackson two-run blast out to right-center. The first-pitch bomb was the first of Jackson’s collegiate career on a day the Canadian started at shortstop for the first time after five games at second base.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.