UNO baseball's walk-off win over Nebraska 'means the world to us'

Evan Porter stood on the edge of the first-base dugout and looked out at a sun-splashed crowd of 3,009 heading for the exits Sunday. It almost didn’t seem real.

UNO has taken notable steps under the sixth-year coach. Its first NCAA regional appearance in 2019. Occasional upsets of traditional brands, including No. 21 UCLA earlier this year.

This was another big one: UNO 4, Nebraska 3. The Mavericks walked off the Huskers behind two of their best arms when a Jack Lombardi double and Harrison Denk RBI single to center sent black-clad fans home happy. It was UNO’s second win over the in-state program in 11 tries since transitioning to Division I.

Even sweeter was that it happened at Tal Anderson Field, the school’s new $23.5 million baseball/softball complex that opened last year. It wasn’t long ago that the program was playing at Boys Town and Seymour Smith Park and any local high school field that had an opening. The Mavs got an opportunity to host the Huskers after weather scuttled NU’s scheduled home series with Long Beach State earlier in the week.

“It’s harder than I thought it would be to focus on the game but also take in the atmosphere that is UNO baseball right now,” Porter said. “I think about all the guys who played with me and before me and didn’t have this beautiful facility. Now seeing it full with people today was pretty fulfilling.”

The Mavericks (5-9) looked the part Sunday. Starter Charlie Bell struck out nine Huskers in five innings and ace reliever Joey Machado allowed three baserunners over the final four frames. Husker hitters combined to go 3 of 30 against the pair with five walks and 11 punchouts.

It gave UNO a chance in the bottom of the ninth even as Nebraska threw typical Friday starter Koty Frank and Saturday hurler Kyle Perry against them.

Lombardi, the nine-hole hitter, laced the first pitch he saw from Perry for a one-out double to left-center field. On the very next offering, Denk — who began the day 7 for 40 (.175) — smoked a change-up to center to kick off the celebration.

“We needed this one, man,” Denk said. “We’ve been working hard. We lost a couple close games. To come in here and beat these guys in front of a packed house means the world to us.”

A challenging schedule to start the spring ensured that Sunday wasn’t too big a moment. Denk recalled being heckled by Arkansas fans in center field earlier in the month. Being swept at Southern California in February taught them some lessons, too. Shaky defense had already cost them 17 unearned runs and a few games.

“That’s why we do it is to prepare for games like today and games going into conference,” Porter said. “It was good to have that positive result today.”

The schools meet again at 1 p.m. Monday at Haymarket Park in what will be the Huskers' hope opener.

Nebraska’s offense continued its early-season trend of piling up strikeouts and coming up empty in clutch spots.

It took a 1-0 lead in the second when Josh Caron walked and stole a base and Core Jackson laced an RBI single to center on the eighth pitch of his at-bat. It tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when a muffed infield grounder to short kept the inning going for Jackson, whose first collegiate homer was a two-run blast to right-center.

NU coach Will Bolt said the lineup has been “underachieving” for weeks. He shook up the order Sunday, putting six underclassmen in the first seven spots. That didn’t change much, leaving the third-year coach lamenting a lack of guidance from the program’s more veteran hitters.

“The game will really, really, really pick on the weak and right now we’re very weak,” Bolt said. “We’ve got to find a way to get a lot tougher.”

Frank — making his second start for the Huskers — absorbed all his damage in a three-run third. A Denk double and Will Hanafan bunt single plated a run when the ensuing throw to first base squirted through down the right-field line. Mike Boeve then cranked a first-pitch two-run blast to left-center for his second homer of the spring to give the Mavs a 3-1 edge.

Frank settled in from there, retiring nine straight before Noah Greise singled to begin the sixth. Perry — making his first relief appearance in two years — took over and kept the Mavs scoreless until the ninth.

“We’re just not producing,” Jackson said. “We all want to win, we all care. It’s just we all don’t have the opportunity. We’ve just got to keep going at it. We’ve got a brand new day (Monday).”​

