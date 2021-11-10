'We all want to win': Nebraska baseball's 2022 class brought together by competitiveness

The group text kept everybody’s phones buzzing all season. By the end, the future Nebraska baseball players were talking like they were already teammates.

Their dialogue came from humble beginnings in the summer of 2020. The Huskers had three Class of 2022 commits at the time, and outfielder Hayden Lewis of Yutan, right-handed pitcher Nate Moquin of Millard South and catcher/infielder Mikey Pauley of Overland Park, Kansas, decided to get better acquainted.

Activity picked up as the trio welcomed in new pledges. The group had seven members by last spring as the Huskers won the Big Ten title and nearly reached a super regional. While NU was hanging with No. 1 Arkansas in June, its recruits were back home hanging on every pitch with each other.

“We all want to win bad,” said Caleb Clark, a two-way prospect from Canada. “We hate losing more than we love winning — that’s what I’ve seen. You can tell the passion is there with these guys and we’re all really excited to help this team win.”

Nebraska’s 10-man 2022 recruiting class — which will officially sign Wednesday — has come together over the past 22 months. It’s a collection of talent heavy on Midwestern flavor, lighter in overall numbers and wide-ranging in positional ability.