'We all want to win': Nebraska baseball's 2022 class brought together by competitiveness

The group text kept everybody’s phones buzzing all season. By the end, the future Nebraska baseball players were talking like they were already teammates.
Their dialogue came from humble beginnings in the summer of 2020. The Huskers had three Class of 2022 commits at the time, and outfielder Hayden Lewis of Yutan, right-handed pitcher Nate Moquin of Millard South and catcher/infielder Mikey Pauley of Overland Park, Kansas, decided to get better acquainted.
Activity picked up as the trio welcomed in new pledges. The group had seven members by last spring as the Huskers won the Big Ten title and nearly reached a super regional. While NU was hanging with No. 1 Arkansas in June, its recruits were back home hanging on every pitch with each other.
“We all want to win bad,” said Caleb Clark, a two-way prospect from Canada. “We hate losing more than we love winning — that’s what I’ve seen. You can tell the passion is there with these guys and we’re all really excited to help this team win.”
Nebraska’s 10-man 2022 recruiting class — which will officially sign Wednesday — has come together over the past 22 months. It’s a collection of talent heavy on Midwestern flavor, lighter in overall numbers and wide-ranging in positional ability.
Most got on board before the Huskers made it cool to do so following a 34-14 campaign. Lewis was the first to commit in January 2020. The coaches sold him — while other schools only wanted to talk baseball, NU’s staff was building a relationship. Moquin wanted to play for the premier in-state program. Clark figured there must be something to what his club coach, former Nebraska standout Adam Stern, was telling him along with Husker coach Will Bolt about how Big Red was about to take off.
“I trusted their word,” Clark said. “Then all of a sudden you see the wins start piling up and you start to believe.”
Nebraska’s 2022 class doesn’t have the volume or obvious headliners of the past two cycles under Bolt. Both the 2020 and 2021 groups — with 17 and 18 signees, respectively — were bigger than this one, which will likely end around 13 or 14 players with perhaps a few future transfer additions.
The 2021 group in particular boasted multiple highly rated prospects who were threats to go in the MLB draft, though such attrition appears less likely for these signees. The most high-profile add might be Trey Frahm, a hard-throwing bullpen arm and power-hitting corner outfielder who took the junior college route to College of Southern Nevada after being one of the best in-state prospects in the 2020 cycle out of Elkhorn. Pauley is signing despite full-ride football scholarship offers to play quarterback from Kansas and Kansas State and strong baseball interest from other name programs. Clark was the No. 4 overall prospect in Canada according to Perfect Game and will arrive as a strikeout pitcher, a plus defender at first base and gap-to-gap hitter.
For many other newcomers, the path to Lincoln was similar: Lots of looks from other schools but won over by Nebraska’s conviction to identify and offer them early.
“I think we’re all a bunch of hard-working kids,” Lewis said. “We might not have ever been the best on our youth teams growing up when we were 8 or 9 but we kept working hard and ended up making our dreams come true coming to play at Nebraska.”
The group will arrive with plenty of arm talent. Right-handers Brandon Lundquist (Millard North), Sam Novotny (Millard West), Austin Berggren (Olathe, Kansas), Moquin and Frahm. Lefties Matt Dreher (Blair, via Northeast C.C.) and Clark.
Left-side infielder Dylan Carey (Parker, Colorado) joins the fray as a power hitter and was a top-200 national player by some services when he committed.
The class includes six players with in-state roots, including three of the top four Nebraska prospects according to Perfect Game in Lewis (1), Moquin (2) and Lundquist (4). The Huskers don’t have a top-100-rated class in the eyes of the service in part because of sheer numbers (eight prep pledges). Their first two classes under Bolt ranked 92nd and 20th.
The state of Nebraska also doesn’t have a top-500 national prospect in the 2022 cycle, ending a run of eight straight years with at least one such standout.
Still, players said, this group is further evidence the Huskers are building something special from the inside out.
“(Bolt) knows the in-state guys want to come here,” Frahm said. “And if the coaches want that, too? Then you’ve got a program that’s on the verge of being the absolute best.”
