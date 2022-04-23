'We’re not competitive enough': Nebraska baseball falls to Indiana

A season of frustration added a new contender for rock bottom Saturday as Nebraska baseball dropped an 8-1 whimper to Indiana.

In a spring including multiple historic blowout losses and walk-off defeats, the latest Huskers showing was as lifeless as any of them. The offense struck out a season-high-tying 16 teams and went 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The defense let down starting pitcher Emmett Olson to allow five unearned runs. By the eighth inning, the Hoosiers were celebrating a steal of home and a series victory on the same Bart Kaufman Field that NU clinched the league title 11 months earlier.

The end result was a ninth setback in 11 tries for Nebraska (14-23, 4-7 Big Ten), which falls nine games below .500 for the first time at any point in a season since 1974. The schools wrap the weekend Sunday at 11 a.m.

“The reality of it is we’re finding ways to lose games and we’re not competitive enough,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “You gotta show up day to day and have a mindset of ‘No matter what’s going on, I’m going to give my best at-bat; I’m going to give my best effort.’ I thought we did that (Friday). Today I don’t think that was the case.”

A two-out walk by Leighton Banjoff and an RBI double by Core Jackson gave the Huskers a short-lived 1-0 lead in the second inning. The Hoosiers (16-22, 4-7) countered with five unearned runs in the bottom half — all with two outs — after a fielding error on a routine ground ball to first base extended the frame. An infield hit and walk loaded the bases for a soft two-run single by Bobby Whalen before Josh Pyne later produced a three-run double.

Olson still went six innings and 109 pitches despite erratic defense and multiple infield hits going against him. Of the sophomore’s 26 runs allowed this spring, 15 have been unearned.

The Hoosiers added a Carter Mathison solo homer in the third and a couple more scores in the eighth but it was all unneeded insurance for IU righty and Wright State transfer Bradley Brehmer, who struck out 11 batters and gave up just three hits and three walks across six innings of one-one ball. NU stranded the bases loaded in the eighth with another punchout that wound down a day in which Griffin Everitt’s 2-for-3 game was the offensive highlight.

“(The strikeouts are) very difficult to overcome when we have trouble scoring runs as it is,” Bolt said. “We got certain guys in the lineup that are more than capable of putting forth good at-bats and setting a good tone for the rest of the lineup. Today there wasn’t enough of that and the rest of the lineup followed suit.”

Nebraska is just 12 for 87 (.138) with runners in scoring position during its current 2-9 skid. Saturday’s result ended a streak of six straight one-run games played by the Huskers.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.