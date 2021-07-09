Which Husker baseball players will be taken in the MLB draft?

MLB.com’s scouting report echoes the sentiment, saying Christo “has the talent to fit in the first five rounds … but is considered nearly impossible to sign away from his Nebraska commitment.”

Other Huskers could go as undrafted free agents in the shortened draft, which had long been 40 rounds before MLB went to five during the pandemic last year and expanded to 20 this year. One candidate on the current roster could be relief pitcher and Lincoln High grad Cam Wynne, who told The World-Herald he would be “happy” to take the right deal or return to Lincoln.

Others working for a pro chance are infielder Luke Roskam and starting pitcher Chance Hroch, whose eligibility expired this year. Both have been playing with an independent team, the Grand Junction Rockies.

Nebraska educates prep prospects and young college players about the draft, Harvell said. How signing bonuses really work. How teams need to show their commitment to them through money and draft picks. How college baseball is more of a development ground for the professional game than ever before with shrinking minor leagues.

Most of all, Harvell said prospects must trust that coaches have their best interests in mind.