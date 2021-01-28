Will Bolt controls what he can control as Husker baseball awaits clarity on 2021 season

» Players underwent COVID-19 testing in their return to campus this month. Big Ten teams will be tested three times per week as they approach and play their seasons.

» The only staff change this season is the departure of former Husker player Dan Johnson, who was a student assistant in 2020. He has finished school and moved on.

» Multiple hitters have taken noticeable leaps since last March, Bolt said. Senior outfielder Mojo Hagge has been more consistent with his best attributes as a scrappy table-setter and bunter. Senior outfielder Joe Acker is less “boom or bust,” and set up for a big 2021. Cam Chick and Leighton Banjoff are others who have improved after their potential breakouts were cut short last year.

“In college baseball, the window is smaller than some guys think,” Bolt said. “It’s four years, but really what we want from our guys is just gradual improvement and stay consistent.”

» Nebraska’s top pro prospect is Spencer Schwellenbach, who is entering his third season in Lincoln and will again be the infield anchor at shortstop. In addition to being a career .281 hitter (.407 on-base percentage) in 59 college games, he has generated buzz among scouts and NU coaches as an elite pitcher with mid-90s velocity and command.