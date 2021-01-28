Will Bolt controls what he can control as Husker baseball awaits clarity on 2021 season

Control what you can control and don’t worry about the rest.
Will Bolt has shared that nugget of wisdom with baseball players throughout his coaching career. Usually it applies to bad weather or injuries. Maybe a hitting slump. Last spring he repeated it often as the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the college season in mid-March.
The Nebraska coach has found himself again leaning on that advice as his team approaches February without a schedule. NU Athletic Director Bill Moos said this month the Big Ten is trending toward a 44-game conference-only schedule — a format that would be in contrast to every other major college league that is allowing nonconference matchups.
So the wait continues. A likely start date is March 5, meaning an extra two weeks of ramp-up time compared to a typical season. The Huskers on Friday move to 20-hour practice weeks as they mix individual skill days with small-group instruction and team activities.
“Whatever they give us, we’re going to be excited to play,” Bolt told The World-Herald. “We’re going to have a great attitude about it. We’re still going to have all our goals out there in front of us as far as a chance to compete to go to the postseason and have a chance to make a deep run and have a chance to go to Omaha. Those things are all there in front of you no matter what the schedule looks like.”
Still, a format with four-game weekend series and no midweek action would prompt adjustments from the Huskers. Pitchers who can get through an opposing lineup multiple times become even more valuable, Bolt said. Instead of stretching out just three weekend starters, a midweek hurler and a couple long relievers, that number might jump to eight or nine. Insurance against any COVID-19 positive tests on the team will be important too.
With every game counting in the league standings, Bolt said Nebraska won’t have the luxury of easing young players into college ball like they might with an occasional Tuesday game during a normal year. Knowing the team signs and defensive alignments in the preseason is a must for any potential starter.
“You’re going to end up relying on the guys who are the most dependable, quite honestly,” Bolt said. “There’s not a whole lot of time built in for guys who maybe are a little bit behind.”
Other items as Nebraska increases spring preparations:
» Four players have left the program since the end of fall ball. Three are pitchers Paul Tillotson, Connor Curry and Chat Hayes along with first baseman Luke Boynton.
Tillotson, who saved two games last year, never fully recovered from a back surgery and will retire in what Bolt called “a quality-of-life decision.” Curry, a junior from Lincoln Southeast, will also leave baseball after experiencing setbacks from his second Tommy John surgery. Hayes arrived at Nebraska last fall from Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College but the left-hander returned there for more playing time after discussions with NU coaches.
Boynton, a regarded hitting prospect from Georgia, wanted to move closer to home because of a family medical issue. He hit .423 in nine games last year and transferred to Northwest Florida State College.
» Since Nebraska’s 15-game season ended last March, 15 players have left the program and 16 have come aboard. Bolt said the NU roster turnover is larger that it normally will be — a byproduct of a coaching change and the pandemic.
“Just us really trying to build a roster in our own eyes, the way we felt it was going to best fit how we were going to run a pitching staff and an offense,” Bolt said. “… I think the transition year, more than anything, allowed us to kind of get the roster to fit a little more of what we’re trying to do.”
Of those who left, eight transferred in catcher Aaron Dolney, infielders Drew Gilin and Boynton, outfielder Drew Mackie and pitchers Kyle Wisch, Gareth Stroh, Bo Blessie and Hayes. Four retired in outfielders Mike Addante and Carter Cross along with Tillotson and Curry. Senior utility players Ty Roseberry and Ben Klenke opted not to return and outfielder Aaron Palensky signed with the New York Yankees organization as an undrafted free agent.
Most of the additions are out of high school: infielders Brice Matthews, Max Anderson and Jack Steil; outfielders Tyler Palmer and Garrett Anglim; pitchers Caleb Bennett and Emmett Olson; catcher Drew Wessel and two-way player Will Walsh. Junior college transfers are catcher Griffin Everitt, infielder Efrain Cervantes, outfielder Luke Sartori and starting pitchers Jake Bunz and Koty Frank. Chance Hroch (New Mexico State) is a grad transfer and starter while Cam Wynne (Texas A&M) transfers in as a high-leverage right-handed bullpen arm.
» Players underwent COVID-19 testing in their return to campus this month. Big Ten teams will be tested three times per week as they approach and play their seasons.
» The only staff change this season is the departure of former Husker player Dan Johnson, who was a student assistant in 2020. He has finished school and moved on.
» Multiple hitters have taken noticeable leaps since last March, Bolt said. Senior outfielder Mojo Hagge has been more consistent with his best attributes as a scrappy table-setter and bunter. Senior outfielder Joe Acker is less “boom or bust,” and set up for a big 2021. Cam Chick and Leighton Banjoff are others who have improved after their potential breakouts were cut short last year.
“In college baseball, the window is smaller than some guys think,” Bolt said. “It’s four years, but really what we want from our guys is just gradual improvement and stay consistent.”
» Nebraska’s top pro prospect is Spencer Schwellenbach, who is entering his third season in Lincoln and will again be the infield anchor at shortstop. In addition to being a career .281 hitter (.407 on-base percentage) in 59 college games, he has generated buzz among scouts and NU coaches as an elite pitcher with mid-90s velocity and command.
An elbow injury from high school has prevented him from pitching at Nebraska to this point, but Bolt said Schwellenbach is healthy now and will be in the mix for “short stints” on the mound. If NU is in a true must-win game late this year, he would be a candidate to start. The hurler in high school struck out 233 batters in 154 innings and walked only 27 while compiling a 0.73 earned-run average.
“His ceiling is pretty high, not only as a position player but as a pitcher,” Bolt said. “It’s (premium) stuff. He can get some outs pretty quickly with his strike zone and his stuff.”