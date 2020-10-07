Will Bolt hoped Nebraska baseball would have real depth. Now he's seeing it

“They’ve come right in and fit right in,” Bolt said of the freshmen and juco adds. “… There’s been hardly any transition for them.”

Many candidates for first base have emerged too, Bolt said, including a utility player last year in Leighton Banjoff as well as sophomore Luke Boynton and catchers Gunner Hellstrom and Griffin Everitt, a juco transfer. The catcher spot, which also includes returning senior Luke Roskam and freshman Drew Wessel, is much improved in coaches’ eyes.

“We’ve had a lot of guys play a lot of different spots and do it at a really high level," Bolt said, "which has been fun to see.”

But pitching has mostly won the fall, Bolt said, which is “quite the opposite” of a year ago. Unlike then, Husker hurlers aren’t issuing many walks and fielders aren’t committing many errors. Pitchers have also seen a collective uptick in velocity, Bolt said. Many are reaching the low- to mid-90s with their fastballs, whereas maybe one or two could do so last offseason. Transfer Cam Wynne and returning freshman Braxton Bragg, for example, lit up the Haymarket Park radar gun during the team’s first scrimmage last month.