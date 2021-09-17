Will Bolt tests positive for COVID, misses Nebraska's exhibition win over Creighton

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Nebraska coach Will Bolt missed Friday's exhibition game against Creighton.
"Out of an abundance of caution, I completed a COVID test this morning and subsequently received a positive result, and I will not be in attendance for tonight's exhibition," Bolt said in a press release Friday. "Our team is otherwise healthy, and our program has followed necessary protocols to support the safety of Nebraska and Creighton student-athletes and staff competing tonight. I look forward to getting back to work with our team as soon as possible as we continue our fall season."
Nebraska won the 12-inning scrimmage against Creighton 11-9.