Will Bolt tests positive for COVID, will miss Nebraska's exhibition game against Creighton
BASEBALL

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt will miss tonight's exhibition game against Creighton.

"Out of an abundance of caution, I completed a COVID test this morning and subsequently received a positive result, and I will not be in attendance for tonight's exhibition," Bolt said in a press release. "Our team is otherwise healthy, and our program has followed necessary protocols to support the safety of Nebraska and Creighton student-athletes and staff competing tonight. I look forward to getting back to work with our team as soon as possible as we continue our fall season."

The game will continue as scheduled at 5 p.m. at Haymarket Park. The Huskers and Bluejays will play for 12 innings.

