Will Bolt's first full recruiting class has similarities to Nebraska's College World Series teams

LINCOLN — Will Bolt can’t shake the similarities. His first full recruiting class as Nebraska baseball coach is a lot like the one he arrived with as a player more than two decades earlier.
That 1998 group was the first under coach Dave Van Horn and became the nucleus for breakthrough College World Series appearances in 2001 and 2002. It was a collection of individuals from across North America sold on a vision that they could take the Huskers to new heights. They pushed each other and loved each other. Most remain in touch.
“You get a bunch of hard-working, talented players, then you’ve got something,” Bolt said Friday. “That’s really the vision that we have is we’re going to go where the talent is and we’re going to start in the state to get the talent and then go out from there.”
The coach sees the same traits in the 2021 class, anchored by eight in-state signees. There are some odd coincidences between the group and Bolt’s 1998 class too. Both include players from Hawaii and Canada. Both have one Texas product — Bolt was that guy as a middle-infield prospect back then while left-hander Chandler Benson is the new addition.
The geographical likeness between classes isn’t intentional, Bolt said, but the blueprint is. High-school baseball talent took off within the state in the early 2000s — the 2005 CWS Huskers team Bolt was a volunteer coach for had an all-Nebraska weekend rotation and four lineup regulars with local backgrounds. In this cycle, NU added most of the state's top-rated players including power right-handers Drew Christo (Elkhorn) and C.J. Hood (Norris) along with high-upside hitters in Luke Jessen (Elkhorn South), Max Petersen (Lincoln Southwest), Jax Brockett (Elkhorn South) and Kyler Randazzo (Elkhorn).
“It makes a big difference,” Bolt said. “They’ve been pushing each other every day, really for the last 10 years. And they all had the same common goal of being a Division I baseball player, many of them wanting to play at Nebraska.”
Other notes from Bolt’s media session Friday:
» Nebraska’s first eight 2021 commits pledged before the COVID-19 outbreak and most of those were able to take official visits to football games as juniors, Bolt said. Of the other signees, only two — infielder Core Jackson of Wyoming, Ontario (Canada), and outfielder/pitcher Chase Mason of Hurley, S.D., — were from out of state and haven’t yet been to campus.
» The 2021 schedule remains unclear, Bolt said. It’s likely the regular season will have a normal start date in mid-February and a normal end date in mid-May, but everything in between will be up to the conferences. Said Bolt: “I don’t know what it’s going to look like, quite frankly.”
» Multiple baseball publications consider Christo and Mason good enough to be potential selections in next summer’s Major League Baseball draft, which is likely to be between 20-30 rounds. Bolt said those sorts of considerations mean NU is “on the right guys.”
The staff’s message to prep players in that situation? Stay for the education and development. Nebraska’s vast resources — including nutrition, strength training, academics, facilities and technology — make playing college ball worth it unless a life-changing amount of pro money is immediately coming their way.
“Honestly, what you get at a place like Nebraska is second to none until you get to the big leagues,” Bolt said. “… We feel like we can develop players at a really high level (and) give them a great college experience here at Nebraska.”
A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.