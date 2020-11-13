Will Bolt's first full recruiting class has similarities to Nebraska's College World Series teams

LINCOLN — Will Bolt can’t shake the similarities. His first full recruiting class as Nebraska baseball coach is a lot like the one he arrived with as a player more than two decades earlier.

That 1998 group was the first under coach Dave Van Horn and became the nucleus for breakthrough College World Series appearances in 2001 and 2002. It was a collection of individuals from across North America sold on a vision that they could take the Huskers to new heights. They pushed each other and loved each other. Most remain in touch.

“You get a bunch of hard-working, talented players, then you’ve got something,” Bolt said Friday. “That’s really the vision that we have is we’re going to go where the talent is and we’re going to start in the state to get the talent and then go out from there.”

The coach sees the same traits in the 2021 class, anchored by eight in-state signees. There are some odd coincidences between the group and Bolt’s 1998 class too. Both include players from Hawaii and Canada. Both have one Texas product — Bolt was that guy as a middle-infield prospect back then while left-hander Chandler Benson is the new addition.